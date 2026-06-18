Two soccer fans get paid $50,000 each to sit inside a glass cube in Times Square, and one quit his job the next day

Imagine landing a job where the only responsibility is to sit back and watch every single match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. For two soccer fans, that has become a reality after Austin Franklin and Kevin Akoto were selected from thousands of applicants to become the FOX One Chief World Cup Watchers. They are spending six weeks inside a custom built glass viewing cube located in the heart of Times Square in New York City, watching all 104 matches of the tournament live.

Recommended Videos

The role comes with a $50,000 paycheck for each of them, along with food inspired by each participating nation while they occupy the cube. As highlighted by BroBible, Franklin, an influencer from Philadelphia, said the experience has felt similar to being on a reality show, explaining that he sometimes forgets where he is until he looks over and sees people staring in at them. He said there is something about the spirit of the World Cup that takes over once the games begin, calling it close to the perfect job.

Akoto, a Liverpool fan from Florida, found the opportunity too good to pass up. He quit his job as a waiter the day after learning he had been selected, telling the Guardian that he found out on a Thursday and told his employer the next day would be his last shift. Both Franklin and Akoto were chosen by FOX One, FOX Sports, and Indeed, with the hiring process powered by Indeed’s matching technology pulling from a pool of thousands of hopeful applicants.

The job comes with perks, but also a surprising amount of public scrutiny

The assignment officially began on Thursday, June 11, coinciding with the opening day of the tournament, with the first match featuring Mexico against South Africa airing at 1:00 PM ET. Brian Borkowski, the Chief Marketing Officer at FOX Direct to Consumer, said the role is centered on bringing fans closer to the action, noting that Franklin and Akoto will help connect millions of people through the tournament’s biggest moments. Jennifer Warren, VP of Global Marketing at Indeed, added that the role serves as a reminder that jobs need people in a market that can otherwise feel impersonal.

🚨🚨THIS IS INSANE NYC🚨🚨



Get PAID $50,000 to watch FIFA World Cup in Times Square NYC



👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻



Austin Franklin and Kevin Akoto are both trapped in a glass box in Times Square watching ALL 104 World Cup Games



They beat out over 6,000 applicants to land this… pic.twitter.com/ZYL6fOieIz — Walks&WallStreet (@WalksWallstreet) June 15, 2026

Their duties extend beyond simply watching the matches. The pair are tasked with creating social media content, recording their reactions, and engaging with fans throughout the tournament, a level of public attention that comes with its own set of challenges, not unlike the crowd related concerns already surfacing at other World Cup venues facing safety scrutiny ahead of the tournament.

Fans can follow their progress through their personal social accounts as well as the official channels for FOX One, FOX Soccer, and Indeed, which are hosting behind the scenes content showing what the role actually entails. Both Franklin and Akoto have backgrounds suited to the high energy environment.

Franklin grew up playing soccer and has experience as a content creator, while Akoto developed his love for the game during a trip to Ghana and wanted to be part of the excitement surrounding the first World Cup hosted in the United States in more than 30 years. As the tournament continues, fan engagement around the event has already produced its share of viral moments, including frustration over a McDonald’s World Cup meal that left one customer feeling shortchanged.

For now, Franklin and Akoto remain in the cube, watching every match as it unfolds in Times Square.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy