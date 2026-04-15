An Australian couple thought wagyu steak in Bali was $30 each, then the bill arrived and one of them asked if vomiting gets a refund

An Australian couple’s Bali vacation took an expensive turn after they badly miscalculated the cost of their wagyu steak dinner. Gabby Jensen (@gabbyjenny1105) and her partner assumed they were each ordering a $30 steak, only for the bill to reveal the cuts were $300 each. The story gained traction when picked up by BroBible, after Jensen’s TikTok video documenting the moment racked up over 8.5 million views.

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The video captures the couple staring at the dinner bill in disbelief, with on-screen text explaining, “POV you find out the wagyu steak was $300 each not $30 each.” Jensen’s caption added to the humor, asking, “What’s worse me not being able to convert rupiah to AUD or thinking wagyu steak is $30.” One of them reportedly asked, “If I vomit can we get a refund?”

The mix-up is not entirely hard to understand. Wagyu beef is notoriously expensive due to its marbling and the selective breeding involved in its production. However, some travelers have found Bali restaurants offering wagyu for around $30, making the couple’s initial assumption less far-fetched than it sounds.

The follow-up videos made the bill sting even more

Jensen later posted a follow-up showing a photo of what they actually received. Rather than a large slab of meat, the serving consisted of roughly 10 small chunks on a tiny plate. She acknowledged the misstep, writing, “Yeah I did know it was expensive but I’m used to being served a huge piece of steak. Everything else on the menu was bite size and not more than $15. Obv realised I was an idiot after the fact and it definitely was delicious as hell!”

A second follow-up explained why they had been so distracted while ordering. Footage showed Jensen, wearing a chef’s hat, successfully flipping an egg into it during the hibachi experience just before the meal, to the delight of her toddler. The on-screen text read, “Yall wonder why we didn’t read the menu.” The story drew its share of sympathy in the comments, with viewers calling the moment “pure joy” and one noting, “the joy on your kids face is priceless.” Amid other viral bill-shock stories, amid a woman who spent $64 on two burritos at Coachella, Jensen’s situation resonated widely for its honesty.

Other commenters shared their own Bali currency horror stories. One recounted buying two bottles of champagne on their wedding day, thinking they were $100 and $140 each, only to discover the real prices were $1,000 and $1,400. Another wrote that they had made the same wagyu mistake and then proceeded to get sick from the $600 meal. A third shared that what they thought was a $130 couples massage turned out to cost $1,300. The ease with which Indonesian rupiah can be misread clearly catches travelers off guard regularly, and a separate steakhouse bill dispute that went viral around the same time showed how quickly food costs can spiral beyond expectations.

According to budget data from Budget Your Trip, the average traveler spends around $83 per day in Bali, covering roughly $34 for meals, $8.57 for local transportation, and $79 for accommodation. Budget travelers can get by on around $30 a day, while luxury visitors can spend upwards of $250. Dinner prices at mid-range restaurants typically run between $10 and $24, making a $300 steak a significant outlier from what most visitors encounter.

Jensen maintained that despite the price, the meal delivered on taste. “It definitely was delicious as hell!” she wrote, suggesting the experience, expensive as it was, left no lasting regret beyond the bill itself.

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