Beloved grain-free chips were bought by Pepsi, and now a viral video demonstrates the awful change that has left loyal customers screaming betrayal

The quality of Siete Foods products has reportedly plummeted since Pepsi acquired the beloved family-owned company for a massive $1.2 billion. Loyal shoppers are taking to social media to scream betrayal, claiming the grain-free chips and tortillas they relied on are now virtually unrecognizable.

Recommended Videos

This is truly awful news for anyone dealing with dietary restrictions. Siete built its entire reputation on offering grain-free, allergy-friendly staples that were safe for people with gluten sensitivities. Now, the very customers who relied on the brand are saying the Pepsi acquisition has completely altered the taste, texture, and ingredients.

The most viral proof of this decline comes from TikToker Hallie Olsen (@hallieeolsenn), whose video showing the dramatic texture change has racked up over 690,000 views. In the clip, Olsen pulls a Siete potato chip out of the bag and demonstrates how easily she can bend it without it breaking. “These are potato chips. They’re supposed to be crunchy,” she rightfully remarks.

The Pepsi acquisition has seemingly ruined everything that was good about Siete

Olsen questioned whether the chips were exposed to moisture during packing, leading to that soggy, unacceptable texture. If you’re buying premium chips, you shouldn’t have to worry about them feeling like they’ve been left out overnight.

The problems aren’t just limited to the chips, either. Another customer, @healingnutrition.rd, who is a holistic dietitian, said she had been recommending Siete products for years. However, the last time she bought the brand’s tortillas, she found them “rancid” and said they “tasted like a chemical.” She directly tied the decline to the sale. “I’ve been having them for years, but earlier this year they were bought by Pepsi,” she noted, adding that “They’ve been changing their ingredients.”

When a company changes ingredients after an acquisition, it almost always means they’re cutting corners to boost margins, and that’s a brutal move when your customer base consists of people who genuinely need those specific, clean ingredients.

The comments section under these videos is a complete chorus of disappointment, proving that these aren’t isolated incidents. Shoppers are ditching the brand they once loved. One customer complained about the blue tortilla chips, exclaiming, “Siete is gross now!!! We recently bought the blue tortilla chips, and they tasted like feet!!!! We were disgusted and had to throw the whole bag out. So disappointed!”

Siete Foods was founded by the Garza family after one of their members was diagnosed with major health conditions, prompting all seven family members (“siete”) to switch to a grain-free diet. The brand felt personal and trustworthy, which is why the sale stings so much.

Unfortunately, Siete is just the latest victim in a long line of acquisitions where mega-corporations buy a successful small brand and ruin the product. As one shopper wisely summarized the situation, this is “A tale as old as time.”

The overall sentiment is clear: “Even ‘safe’ brands aren’t safe anymore.” We have reported recently about Panda Express delivering raw, uncooked meat and Arby’s serving questionable quality steak nuggets. It’s a sad reality when money talks louder than the commitment to quality and community.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy