Couple says they misread an extra zero on a Tokyo menu and ended up paying $700 for a Kobe beef steak they thought cost $70

A misreading of a menu turned into a costly problem for a couple visiting Tokyo, leaving them with a bill for a $700 steak they thought cost $70. The story drew a lot of attention on TikTok, where a video posted by Ally, known as @allyrattdawg, has already received more than 684,000 views.

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The couple shared a TikTok video showing 13 slices of beef served with vegetables and sauce, along with a small sign labeled Kobe Beef. They added text over the video stating, “This one time in Tokyo we had a really nice $70 steak that was actually $700 because we misread an extra 0 on the menu.” The footage shows them sighing, visibly upset about the mistake.

According to the video, the couple had already sent a message to their family bragging about the meal while they still believed it was a bargain. The story connected with many viewers, and some imagined how they would handle a bill that size. One person commented, “The way I’d have to be on affirm scheduling a payment plan 😂.” Another user wrote, “The rest of the trip would be CANCELED.”

Viewers share their own pricing mix-ups in Japan

The reaction online was divided between sympathy and frustration. One viewer said, “I would sob the rest of the evening cuz wdym.” Another user suggested they would refuse such a price altogether, writing, “I think I’d rather go to jail than pay $700 for a piece of meat.”

One traveler shared how they narrowly avoided a similar outcome by realizing the cost of a $500 steak before the kitchen started cooking it, which allowed them to leave the restaurant in time. Awkward dining moments draw attention online, like when a fancy restaurant served an unexpected dish.

For travelers planning a trip, it can help to watch for the common signs of a tourist trap to avoid overpaying. According to Reach TV, glossy, laminated menus with stock photos are often a warning sign. It is also wise to be careful of restaurants that have employees calling customers in directly on the street.

According to the same outlet, perhaps the clearest red flag is a menu that lists no prices at all, which leaves the customer at the mercy of the restaurant when the bill arrives. If a place has no locals eating there, it is usually a strong sign that the food is not a good value for the price. Restaurant outings can turn tense for other reasons too, such as when a woman left a restaurant mid-visit.

There are still plenty of ways to enjoy high-quality Wagyu in Tokyo without spending hundreds of dollars. Byfood has put together a list of 13 eateries where you can enjoy budget-friendly wagyu delicacies. Yakiniku Hatagaya, Wagyu Yakiniku Kakunoshin Roppongi, and Yakiniku Horumon Tasuki Akasaka are their top three recommendations.

For other budget-friendly dining options in the Land of the Rising Sun, Japan Experience recommends checking out convenience stores like 7-Eleven and Lawson, where bento boxes can be bought for 400 to 700 yens. They also suggest dining at affordable chains such as Yoshinoya, Hotto Motto, Sushiro, and Tenya Tendon.

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