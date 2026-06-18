Woman left a restaurant mid-visit as the national anthem started playing and made her feel ‘unsafe’. The internet isn’t buying it

A TikTok user recently sparked a massive debate after posting a video of herself walking out of a restaurant because the national anthem began playing over the speakers. The footage, shared by @autum1421, shows the woman seated at a table while other diners stand up to honor the music, many with their hands placed over their hearts, Daily Dot reported.

Recommended Videos

As she films the interior, the camera pans across walls covered in photographs, badges, and various forms of memorabilia dedicated to military veterans, police, and firefighters. You can also see American flags and a Colorado state flag hanging in the space.

The woman explains her decision to leave by stating, “I was just sitting here,” and adding that the music made her feel “unsafe.” She goes on to say that she cannot be in environments where American flags are displayed or the national anthem is playing without fearing that she will be “hurt.”

It is a scene that clearly highlights a major divide in how people react to public displays of patriotism

Her comments in the video are quite intense, as she claims, “I feel like someone’s gonna hurt me. Or even kill me. I have to leave.” Despite these claims of feeling threatened, the video shows no interaction between the woman and the other patrons. No one is seen approaching her, speaking to her, or even acknowledging her departure as she gets up to walk out.

The comment section on the video quickly became a battleground of opinions. Some users were focused on identifying the establishment, with one person asking, “where in denver do i [sic] know where not to go😭😭😭.”

Another TikTok user jumped in to claim the restaurant is a Mission BBQ location. This chain is well known for playing the national anthem daily at noon as a way to pay tribute to military personnel, law enforcement, and fire departments. The commenter noted, “For anyone asking questions: this place is called Mission BBQ. Every day they play the national anthem to honor our troops. The entire space is decked out in old pictures and badges and everything from troops that have served in the military as well as police and fire department.”

The reaction to this explanation was just as polarized as the original video. One person pushed back against the idea that the woman was in any actual danger, writing, “Probably the safest place to be. BTW she ate her meal in peace. No one bothered her, and the food was great.” This perspective suggests that the environment was perfectly calm and that the woman was overreacting to a routine daily occurrence at that specific restaurant.

This lady walked out of the restaurant because they were playing the national anthem.



She says she doesn’t feel safe anywhere there’s an American flag or where the national anthem is being played. She believes that someone in the crowd is going to hurt her or, even worse, take… pic.twitter.com/gta1SPtwTA — Goofies Of Chicago (@Chicago_Goofies) June 17, 2026

On the other hand, some viewers sided with the original poster. One reply stated, “The way I would be so damn paranoid with my glass around those men… Cops are statistically domestic abusers and ive [sic] seen multiple ignore blatant roofies.” This sentiment highlights a deep-seated distrust that some people feel toward law enforcement and symbols of authority.

It is interesting to see how a simple clip can trigger such different interpretations of the same space. While the woman in the video expresses a genuine fear for her safety, others see a respectful tribute to public servants that poses no threat to anyone. As it stands, the specific location of the restaurant and its identity as a Mission BBQ have not been independently confirmed. The events shared in the video remain the account of one person, and it serves as a reminder of how differently we can all perceive the exact same room.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy