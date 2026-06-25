Elderly couple were allegedly told they had won $4 million, but a years-long scam left them without their home and life savings

An elderly couple from Florida reportedly lost their life savings and were evicted from their home after becoming involved in what authorities are investigating as a suspected fraud scheme. According to The Sun, they were allegedly caught up in a long-running fraud scheme lasting more than 2 years. They were allegedly promised a $4 million prize and were reportedly asked to pay taxes and other fees in advance. However, the couple later alleged that the prize offer was fraudulent.

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The 74-year-old Merdine James and her 84-year-old husband, Fritz, were allegedly trapped by a scammer who claimed they were from Publishers Clearing House and that the couple had won $4 million. Per TCPalm, the couple was also promised two cars and a truck, along with the cash prize. But they were instructed to keep this a secret until they were given what was promised.

They asked the couple to cover the taxes and charges on their prize, which they would have to pay upfront. After that, the couple reportedly made monthly payments from 2023 to 2026. According to reports, the elderly couple had paid a total of $141,000 before realizing the alleged scheme may have been fraudulent. Along with the reported monetary loss, they had also lost their house and were evicted from it.

It appears that the couple lost most of their crucial belongings

The couple had to leave their house, which had only one year of the mortgage left. The husband, Fritz, has been diagnosed with dementia, but it appears the couple has been living here and there after the loss.

We are in an epidemic of fraud targeting Black seniors in New York. A Black elderly couple, ages 74 and 87, are now homeless and living out of a storage unit they’re at risk of losing, after falling victim to a scam. pic.twitter.com/LOrwy5zxfK — Achmat Akkad (@BlackIntifada) June 24, 2026

An outreach worker named Mikalauskas from St. Mary’s Episcopal Church has helped them out to cover their hotel expenses until they find a sustainable place to stay for the rest of their lives. Mikalauskas first met them when the couple reportedly arrived at the church seeking help. She helped them arrange their paperwork and arranged expenses for them to stay at the hotel until they find a place to live. She later helped them get an assisted living facility in Port St. Lucie.

The couple has now filed a police complaint seeking legal assistance for the fraud scheme, but the police have not yet shared any information. The Federal Trade Commission has weighed in on similar scams. They have issued a warning about legitimate prizes, stating that winners don’t have to pay any additional amount to claim them. The investigation seems to be active for the incident.

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