Elderly Los Angeles street vendor faces assault for allegedly ‘illegally operating the stand,’ and it’s all captured in a video

A video showing an elderly Los Angeles street vendor being attacked has recently gone viral, as Daily Dot reported, sparking a heated debate about the circumstances surrounding the incident. The footage depicts Arabelia Martinez, a street vendor, being confronted by a younger woman at her hot dog stand.

Recommended Videos

In the clip, the younger woman is seen sprinkling an unknown substance over the stand, which prompts Martinez to retaliate by throwing what appears to be seasoning toward her. The situation quickly turns violent as the younger woman begins hitting Martinez in the head multiple times after the vendor falls to the ground. Bystanders attempt to intervene, but the attacker remains aggressive, at one point grabbing Martinez and pulling her hair while continuing to punch her.

Constantino Garcia, the son of Arabelia Martinez, has been active in sharing his perspective on the incident. He posted footage of the attack on Instagram to highlight what his mother endured. In his own reaction video, Garcia claims that the woman who approached his mother was attempting to “intimidate her and extort her for money.” To help his mother recover from the physical and emotional toll of the incident, Garcia launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $120,000. As of June 23, 2026, the fundraiser has already surpassed $80,000 in donations.

Many people are rallying behind Martinez, providing significant financial support during this difficult period

While the support for Martinez is substantial, the narrative surrounding the event is not entirely one-sided. An X user identified as @ImMeme0 has offered a different take on the situation, suggesting that Martinez was operating an illegal food stand. This user argues that Martinez is “encouraging others to break the law,” pointing to the fact that street vendors are required to obtain specific permits and follow guidelines to operate legally in Los Angeles.

This perspective has caused some people in the comments to question whether the vendor’s actions were fully compliant with city regulations. The same user argued that operators without legal status are especially vulnerable to extortion and unreported violence, since fear of deportation may discourage them from reporting crimes.

MIND-BLOWING: There was a disturbing incident in LA in which a Mexican woman was attacked by another woman who had a dispute with her over operating an illegal food stand.



Rather than using the incident to highlight the growing problem of crime and victimization in the city, her… pic.twitter.com/ptmHSQpfb4 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 22, 2026

It is important to note that, despite these claims, there has been no official confirmation that Martinez was operating her stand illegally. While the debate continues to rage on social media, the specific permit status of the vendor remains unverified.

Constantino Garcia has confirmed that the individual who attacked his mother has been identified, but he has not addressed the specific allegations regarding the legality of the vending operation. Because it is difficult to parse fact from speculation in these types of online discussions, it is best to look at the confirmed details. We know an assault occurred, we know the son has sought community support, and we know there is an ongoing dispute regarding the legitimacy of the vendor’s business practices.

The situation serves as a stark reminder of how quickly a local incident can become a national talking point when captured on video. You can see how the combination of physical violence and questions regarding local regulations creates a polarized response. While some focus on the physical safety of the vendor, others are focused on the broader issues of city ordinances and business permits.

Regardless of where you stand on the regulatory debate, the footage of the physical altercation is quite intense. It is understandable why many people feel strongly about the need to support a vendor who has been targeted in such a way, yet the pushback regarding legal compliance illustrates that public opinion is rarely uniform.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy