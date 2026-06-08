This TikToker turned a Wawa parking lot into a “pug petting zoo,” then a cop showed up to deliver a crushing reality check

A Philadelphia man has seemingly gone viral for setting up a petting spot in a Wawa parking lot. According to Brobible, the person was charging $1 to pet his dog, Roodabeguh, and $10 for a custom poem on the spot. Apparently, the situation took a disappointing turn when a police officer questioned the legality of setting up a business on private property.

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The person set up a stall in the Wawa parking lot, labeling it a “pug petting zoo”. Those who were passing by were paying a dollar for petting, while $10 to get a custom poem. This man was the same TikToker, @roodabeguh, who also went viral when a Hooters server reportedly refused to sing “Happy Birthday” to his dog. Now, at Wawa, another odd experience appears to have emerged for him as he ended up packing his things.

In the viral video of his interaction with the cop, he wrote on the overlay, suggesting he has a permit. It said, “POV: the cops try to shut down your pug petting zoo, but you have a permit.” Even though he alleged he had the permit, he still had to pack his things up later in the conversation.

It appears that the TikToker then leaves with her things

The police officer first approached him and asked about the business; he simply answered, “Pug Pettng Zoo.” Then the officer tells the TikToker that Wawa doesn’t want him there. The dog owner seems to say he is not doing it for himself, but to get his dog the surgery for breathing problems. He even stated that he carried a permit, but the cop seemed unenthusiastic with that explanation.

It looks like the main issue arose when the creator appeared to dodge the officer’s questions about whether he was making money from his unofficial zoo. The dog owner initially denied charging for the poems, but later admitted that the people are technically paying him. Following this conversation, it appears that the TikToker asked the cop to write a poem for him, but the cop repeatedly declined.

Even though the dog owner claimed he had permission, he was still not allowed on Wawa’s property under state law. According to Pennsylvania law, a person who owns the business has the right to decide commercial activity on their property. So it appears that the man could have been charged with trespassing if he had refused to leave the premises at the police officers’ command. The cop said Wawa didn’t want the man, but at the same time, he appeared to assure him respectfully that it wasn’t said with malicious intent.

The viewers had differing opinions on the matter, but some seemed to encourage him for the act. One of the viewers suggested to the creator, “Ur sign should say a donation of $10 is appreciated.” To which he replied, “No cause then it’s optional.” Another offered, “Wawa please find something better to complain about.”

There are many cases where dogs have proved to be man’s best friend, and it looks like this owner was having a good time with the pug. That’s everything per Brobible’s reporting. The cop said Wawa itself didn’t want the man, which suggests the officer wasn’t just a random passerby who decided to talk to the dog owner. There’s no response from Wawa’s side.

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