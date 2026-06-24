Flight attendant has one flying etiquette tip for passengers who get up the moment the plane lands

A flight attendant recently went viral for calling out passengers who jump out of their seats the second the plane touches down. And it is honestly the kind of blunt honesty we all need to hear. In a video posted on TikTok by user MJ, the flight attendant gets on the intercom right after the seatbelt sign turns off and says, “All right, hurry up, jump up, grab everything—and go nowhere.” The audio, which has been circulating for months, highlights a common frustration that many crew members share when they see passengers rushing to stand up in a crowded aisle that clearly isn’t moving yet.

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The video has racked up over 4.5 million views and was covered by BroBible. It is easy to see why it resonates with so many travelers. You have likely seen it yourself, where the second the chime sounds, everyone pops up like toast in a toaster, only to stand there for ten minutes waiting for the cabin door to actually open. It is a frustrating dance, and MJ clearly felt the same way, noting that “This flight attendant deserves a raise” in the text overlay of the video.

Despite the annoyance, the debate over this behavior is actually pretty complex. If you look at the data, most people seem to agree that it is a bad habit. A 2024 YouGov poll found that about half of all respondents consider it unacceptable to stand up immediately upon landing. Furthermore, a 2023 poll from the travel website KAYAK revealed that 67% of travelers think the behavior is completely pointless.

So, why does everyone keep doing it?

When you dive into the comments on platforms like Reddit, you find that people have a few different justifications. For some, it is just about physical relief. One Reddit user pointed out, “As someone who is 6’6, sometimes it is nice to finally stand up.” Others argue that they aren’t trying to be rude, but rather that they are trying to be proactive.

Some passengers believe that by getting their bags down and preparing their belongings, they are actually helping the entire plane exit more efficiently. There is also the reality of tight connections, which a 2025 article in PEOPLE noted can force people to stand up early just to ensure they can make it to their next gate on time.

Some authorities are even starting to get involved in the debate. In 2025, the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority actually announced that passengers arriving in the country could face fines if they stand up before the seatbelt sign is officially turned off. It is a strict measure, but it shows just how seriously some organizations take the safety aspect of this common travel habit.

The comments on the viral video really show how divided people are on the topic. One person joked, “Oh no, people stretching their legs after a long flight,” while another echoed that sentiment by saying, “People get up immediately not because they’re trying to rush out of the plane, although some do to catch the next flight, but it’s mostly to stretch. There, now you know.”

On the other side of the aisle, there are plenty of people who find the behavior incredibly stressful. One commenter wrote, “Oh my god! She’s a genius. I get so irritated when people do that.” Another person added, “It’s not only that, it’s the fact people expect you to hurry up too. If you are ‘only stretching’ why are you stressing me out.”

Regardless of where you stand, it is clear that this is one of those unspoken rules of flying that everyone has a strong opinion on. It’s always interesting to see how a simple travel habit can spark such a massive conversation online.

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