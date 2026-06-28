Florida fisherman was bowfishing at midnight. Then his camera caught a woman standing alone and still, waist-deep in the lake

A Florida fisherman recently filmed a woman standing completely still and waist-deep in a lake at midnight, which set off a large wave of speculation online. The video was uploaded by the TikTok user fulldrawoutdoors0 and has quickly gained over 20.7 million views as people try to understand the unsettling scene.

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The footage lasts only about 20 seconds and shows the woman positioned several yards away from the boat. She keeps her back turned toward the camera the whole time, and she does not make any visible movements. The account usually focuses on standard bowfishing trips and outdoor adventures, which makes the clip stand out from its normal content.

According to the creator, he tried to reach the woman by greeting her and asking if she was doing alright. She never answered. Instead, he noted that she slowly turned away from him without saying a single word. He felt uneasy about the whole situation, so he chose to leave the area rather than look into it further.

The comment section on TikTok has been a mix of real confusion, humor, and references to local legends. Some people leaned into the creepy mood, with one user writing, “bru casually met Marie laveau.” This refers to the legendary 19th-century Louisiana Voodoo practitioner, whose name often comes up in Southern folklore. Another viewer wrote, “Thats la llorona.”

Laveau was a real historical figure known for her work as a healer and spiritual leader in New Orleans. However, there is no evidence linking her to this specific sighting. It is another example of how the internet turns a mysterious video into a ghost story. Other strange clips have spread the same way, including one where a dog vanished from a backyard on camera.

Many people focused on the late hour when they watched the clip. One commenter wrote, “so we all awake at devils time huh?” Others took a lighter view of the scene, with one joking, “she’s probably thinking God damn it I can’t get quiet time anywhere.”

Some viewers were more concerned. One wrote, “This feels like watching someone stand on the edge of a bridge.. or sleep walking. I really hope she is okay. Mental health is so important.” This points to the possibility of sleepwalking or a medical issue, which would offer an ordinary reason for the scene.

A few viewers claimed they spotted something else moving in the water near the woman, which adds another layer of mystery to the clip. One commenter wrote, “She’s not alone though. There’s someone else in the water in front of her.” Filming strangers can lead to tension too, as seen when a driver confronted a woman over photos.

Thousands of people were watching and discussing the video before sunrise on June 28, 2026. Whether this was a simple misunderstanding or something harder to explain, the clip has kept many viewers online guessing.

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