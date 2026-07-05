Former Florida flight attendant reveals one sign that separates seasoned travelers from novice ones, and it’s surprisingly simple

Flight attendants have a knack for sizing up passengers the moment they step onto the plane, and it turns out they can spot a seasoned traveler from a total novice in just a few seconds. I think it is wild how much they pick up on while you are just trying to find your seat and stow your bag.

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Maddie, a Florida-based content creator and former flight attendant, recently shared some of these insights in a video on TikTok, which was covered by BroBible. With over 574,000 views, it is clear that people are pretty curious about what is going through the minds of the crew as they greet us at the door. Maddie explained that one of the biggest giveaways is how you handle your gear. She said, “No. 1, we can tell if you’re a frequent flyer because you know where to put your luggage and tend to get settled in quickly.”

It makes a lot of sense because if you have flown enough, the boarding process becomes muscle memory. You know exactly how to tuck your carry-on into the overhead bin without holding up the entire line, which is a major win for everyone involved.

The observations do not stop at how you handle your suitcase, though

Flight attendants are essentially trained to scan the entire cabin to ensure everything is running smoothly. According to information from Explore, crew members are trained to pick up on everything about passengers in the blink of an eye, in around three to four seconds.

They are looking at your attire, your baggage, and your overall demeanor. It is not just about being nosy, as they are keeping an eye out for anyone who seems particularly anxious, intoxicated, or potentially problematic. They also keep a close watch on families with children to see if they need any extra assistance during the flight.

There is a practical reason for this level of awareness, too. Safety is the top priority, and flight attendants need to be ready for anything. Since they are generally required to be able to fully evacuate a plane within 90 seconds, they need to be hyper-aware of who is sitting where and what state they are in. Knowing a bit about each passenger, from their shoes to their general character, can be incredibly useful if an emergency actually happens.

Maddie also touched on some of the more humorous aspects of the job. She noted that crew members can often tell if a passenger has come straight from the club to the airport, which is a hilarious thought. When viewers jumped into the comments to ask about their own habits, one person jokingly asked, “Can you tell that i’ve had 8 proseccos in the lounge before boarding.”

Another viewer asked, “Can you tell if we’re scared?” Maddie had a great response for the nervous flyers, saying, “Sometimes! But I always tell people that flying is safer than driving so the scariest part of the trip is already complete.”

One of the most wholesome takeaways from the discussion is that kindness really does go a long way. When a viewer commented that being super polite and having good manners often results in extra water, snacks, and better service, Maddie confirmed it by saying, “Yes! Being kind is noticed.”

It is a good reminder that while the crew is busy keeping the flight safe and organized, they definitely appreciate it when passengers are friendly. Next time you are boarding, just remember that your behavior and your efficiency are being noticed, so you might as well keep it polite and keep the boarding line moving.

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