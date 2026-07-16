Man went into AutoZone, called a male employee ‘ma’am,’ and eventually got kicked out. He says at the end: ‘These Americans are no smart’

A video showing a man filming an interaction inside an AutoZone has gone viral after he repeatedly provoked employees and refused to identify a car part correctly, Daily Dot reported. The situation escalated quickly when the customer insisted that the alternator he brought into the shop was actually a battery intended to fix his car audio system.

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The interaction started when the man placed the part on the counter and told the worker behind the computer that the battery was no good. The employee immediately corrected him by stating, “That’s an alternator, not a battery.” Instead of accepting the correction, the man doubled down on his claim, stating, “This is the battery for the car,” and explaining that he wanted to fix the music in the vehicle.

Things took a turn for the worse when the man addressed the male employee as ma’am. This prompted the worker to stop and ask, “Did you just call me ma’am?” The customer then replied, “Ma’am, your ears are no good. You no listen.”

It is difficult to tell if this was a genuine misunderstanding or a deliberate attempt to troll the staff for social media content

Regardless of the intent, the tension in the store grew as the worker became increasingly frustrated with the man’s refusal to listen to basic automotive facts. The employee eventually handed the man a card and told him he could “get the f— out of the store” if he did not want to cooperate. He added, “I’m not going to help you. The American is saying no. I can’t help you.” As the argument continued, the worker moved the alternator closer to the door to signal that the interaction was over and the customer needed to leave.

Black Americans are now attempting to pressure AutoZone into firing an entire store of employees in Ohio after a jobless African immigrant who creates content by harassing workers at blue-collar jobs walked into the store and began provoking them. pic.twitter.com/dovIi9SJ5U — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 15, 2026

More employees eventually became involved as the man continued to demand information about which American car his part belonged to. During this exchange, the man told the staff, “these Americans are no smart.” This comment served as the final straw for the workers. One employee walked up to the customer and said, “Take the alternator and get the f— out,” before informing the man that he was going to be trespassed from the property.

An X user named @RightAngleNews reshared the clip and made several claims about the man, including that he is a jobless African immigrant creating content and attempting to get the staff fired by harassing people at blue-collar jobs. These claims remain unverified, and we could not confirm the man’s background or his specific motivations based on the footage alone. It is also unclear if the entire exchange was staged for a video or if it represents a spontaneous encounter between a confused customer and an overwhelmed staff.

While the exact context is missing, the video has certainly stirred up a lot of reaction in the comment sections online. People are clearly divided on what to make of the interaction, but one thing is certain, the employees were not interested in entertaining the man’s behavior any longer.

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