NFL star allegedly bit his girlfriend’s phone during a fight over cheating, then posted a Bible verse to apologize after they both got jailed

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper has issued a public apology following his arrest on domestic violence charges, an incident that has sent shockwaves through the NFL community. The 28-year-old athlete found himself in custody after a volatile dispute with his girlfriend, Jade Fiegen, turned physical late last week.

Recommended Videos

According to the Daily Mail, both Cooper and Fiegen were booked into the Douglas County jail on domestic violence and criminal mischief charges, marking a difficult turn for a player who has spent the last few seasons becoming a cornerstone of the Denver defense. The situation began to unfold at 11:16 PM on Thursday when Parker Police took Cooper into custody.

He was officially booked into the jail facility at 2:38 AM Friday. His legal team, represented by Harvey Steinberg, confirmed that Cooper was released on a personal recognizance bond, which allowed him to leave custody without paying bail up front. He appeared in the 23rd Judicial District Court on Friday and is expected to return for a disposition hearing.

The arrest puts a major spotlight on Denver’s star defender

According to the arrest affidavit, the altercation between Cooper and Fiegen, who have been dating for approximately four years, centered on allegations of infidelity. The events described in the police documents paint a chaotic picture of a relationship under extreme pressure. Fiegen told authorities that she grabbed Cooper’s phone to search for evidence of cheating, leading to a struggle. Cooper informed officers that he grabbed Fiegen by her upper arms to retrieve the device.

When the struggle continued, he claimed to have braced his neck against hers to prevent her from grabbing it again. The situation escalated further after the physical struggle subsided. Cooper admitted to police that he picked up Fiegen’s phone and told her that if she didn’t leave his apartment, he was going to break it. When she refused to leave, Cooper admitted to biting her phone, which resulted in what police described as disabling damage, including a cracked screen.

Why Broncos Jonathon Cooper and Girlfriend Jade Fiegen Were Both Arrested After She Decided to Go Through His Phone and He Decided to Eat Her Phone (Photos-Police Report) ==> https://t.co/dk2q8YY9TA pic.twitter.com/DMdX1YUD2U — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 7, 2026

Fiegen provided a more severe account of the encounter to the police. She alleged that Cooper grabbed her by the neck and held her against a wall for about a minute. Furthermore, she claimed he picked her up and threw her to the ground three separate times, while also punching the wall near her face. However, the responding officer noted a discrepancy between these allegations and the physical evidence present.

The officer wrote that the observed injuries, which included a small mark on her neck and minor scratches on her arm and hand, did not appear consistent with being lifted into the air by the throat or being thrown to the ground repeatedly. In the aftermath of his release, Cooper took to social media to address his 60,000 followers. He shared an apology alongside a passage from the Bible.

In his statement, Cooper wrote, “I realize posting a Bible quote right after something very serious happens does not just mean everything is okay. I apologize to my family, to my friends and my community… and so many others.” He concluded by stating, ”Sincerely, I apologize. This situation is not who I am.” The Denver Broncos organization has acknowledged the gravity of the situation. In a brief statement, the team said, ”We are aware of the matter and are gathering more information.”

#Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper with a Bible verse and series of IG story posts tonight after his arrest Thursday night.



“I apologize to my family to my friends and my community … And so many others.” pic.twitter.com/rqjBRsQ4wy — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) June 7, 2026

This highly publicized relationship struggle comes at a time when high-profile couples face intense spotlight, similar to recent rumors surrounding NFL players and sudden relationship changes. This comes at a time when Cooper is coming off a massive career milestone. In November 2024, he signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $60 million, a deal that included $33 million in guarantees.

His rise to prominence has been nothing short of impressive, especially considering his journey into the NFL. Cooper was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. His path to the professional level was complicated by health issues, as doctors discovered an atrial fibrillation in his heart just two days before the draft.

This condition required three separate heart procedures, causing him to miss rookie minicamp and other early training sessions. Despite these setbacks, he proved his value, eventually becoming an indispensable defender. He recorded 10.5 sacks in 2024, capping off a season where he helped the team reach the playoffs.

He even earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in October 2024 following a strong performance against the New York Jets.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy