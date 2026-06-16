She paged her manager during a salmon exposure emergency, ran to the pharmacy herself, and the manager showed up only when she heard the ambulance

A grocery store employee with a severe salmon allergy was left to manage her own anaphylactic emergency after management repeatedly dismissed her safety concerns, as first highlighted by Bored Panda. The worker, who manages the floral department, had already gone out of pocket to purchase dedicated tools for her section to avoid cross-contamination, even labeling them as personal items. The head store manager reportedly tore up a note explaining these precautions, telling the employee she was not entitled to special treatment.

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The situation escalated when the curbside pickup department left raw salmon sitting out near the floral section for hours, causing it to leak onto nearby surfaces. The employee reportedly asked for the hazard to be moved, but it remained in place until she accidentally came into contact with the juices. Recognizing the onset of anaphylactic shock, she paged management for help and received no response.

With no assistance arriving, she grabbed antihistamines from a store shelf and ran to the pharmacy. Staff there administered an epinephrine injection and called an ambulance. The employee said the entire sequence from initial contact to sitting with a pharmacist and a security guard took roughly three to four minutes.

Management’s response may have made a bad situation worse

The supervisor did not acknowledge the emergency pages until hearing the ambulance pull up outside. Upon seeing the employee mid-crisis, the manager reportedly looked at her and walked away. The antihistamines she grabbed during the emergency, which remain in her desk with only one pill missing, have since become the basis for a potential theft accusation.

Weeks after the incident, the same manager is now reportedly deciding whether to fire, suspend, or involve police over those medications. It is not the first time a worker has faced disciplinary action from management under disputed circumstances, amid a separate case where an Olive Garden waitress was fired after a tip dispute with her employer. The employee noted that her workplace is unionized, which legal guidance suggests is a key factor when navigating disputes of this nature.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, employers are required to engage in an interactive process with employees to provide reasonable adjustments for qualifying medical conditions. Denying such accommodations without a valid justification, such as demonstrable undue hardship, can carry legal consequences. Employees in similar situations are generally advised to avoid discussing the matter with involved managers and to request a union representative before any formal conversations take place.

Documenting workplace hazards, formally requesting accommodations through Human Resources, and keeping records of any relevant communications are standard steps for protecting both employment and health. In a comparable case of management penalizing an employee who acted in good faith, a Waitrose worker was dismissed after intervening to stop a shoplifter. The employee in the grocery store allergy case has not publicly stated whether she intends to pursue further legal action.

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