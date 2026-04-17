Singer D4vd arrested after a teen’s body was found in his Tesla, but his lawyers claim the ‘actual evidence’ will prove his innocence

Singer D4vd, known legally as David Anthony Burke, has been arrested in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the 21-year-old artist was taken into custody on Thursday, April 16, and is currently being held without bail. This major development comes months after his vehicle became the center of a grim discovery that captured significant attention.

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The situation began to unfold on September 8, 2025, when authorities responded to an impound lot in the Hollywood Hills. Officers were called to the scene after reports of a foul odor emanating from an abandoned Tesla. Upon investigation, they discovered human remains in the trunk of the vehicle, which was registered to Burke.

According to People, it was later confirmed that the remains belonged to Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenager from Lake Elsinore, California, who had been reported missing by her family on multiple occasions throughout 2024. LAPD Captain Scot M. Williams previously noted that Rivas had likely been dead for several weeks before the discovery.

A foul smell from a Tesla led to something way darker

While the exact cause and manner of her death remain under investigation, the case has been treated as a homicide from the start. A local detective even sought to have autopsy findings sealed in November, citing the ongoing nature of the murder investigation. The legal process is now moving into a critical phase. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office confirmed it is aware of the arrest and expects the case to be presented to the Major Crimes Division.

Prosecutors will review the gathered facts and evidence to decide whether to file formal charges. An update is expected on Monday, April 20, once that filing decision is finalized. Burke’s legal team, consisting of Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, has issued a strong statement regarding the arrest. They stated, “Let us be clear – the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

BREAKING: Singer d4vd has been arrested in the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Hernandez after her decomposed body was found inside his Tesla.



Authorities say her remains were discovered in the vehicle after it had been towed, where it had been sitting abandoned for weeks.… pic.twitter.com/bHkR2DSjok — Jack (@jackunheard) April 17, 2026

The attorneys further emphasized that no indictment has been returned by a grand jury and no criminal complaint has been filed at this time. They concluded by saying, “David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.” This arrest follows a period of intense scrutiny. Burke had been identified as a suspect in the case back in November 2025, and he was named as a target of a grand jury probe approximately two months prior to his April arrest.

During the initial investigation, an LAPD source alleged that Burke had not been cooperative with authorities, a claim that stood in contrast to earlier statements from his representatives who insisted he was fully cooperating. The investigation has involved more than just the vehicle itself. Detectives previously executed a search warrant at a home near where the Tesla had been towed.

While officials could not confirm exactly what was collected during that search, reports indicate that Burke and his manager moved out of that rental property shortly after authorities seized electronics and other items from the location. The connection between the singer and the teenager remains a subject of intense public speculation.

While no official link has been established by investigators, online interest has focused on similarities between the two, including a “Shhh” tattoo on the teen’s finger that resembles one worn by the artist. Investigators have not publicly addressed any potential significance of these tattoos. For the family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the discovery brought a tragic end to a long search.

The teen had been reported missing at least three times in 2024, starting around Valentine’s Day. Her family had spent months scouring surveillance footage and pleading with the community for information after she was last seen in May 2024. Her mother had also mentioned to others that her daughter claimed to have a boyfriend named David, though she noted she had never met him.

As the legal proceedings continue, the focus remains on the evidence the District Attorney’s office will review on Monday.

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