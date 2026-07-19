South Korean humanless ramen shop has customers cook with automated stations. Reddit has one conclusion: ‘Wouldn’t last a week in the US’

A viral video of a 24-hour unmanned ramen shop in South Korea has taken over Reddit, racking up more than 36,000 upvotes and sparking a massive debate about whether this kind of automated dining could ever work in the United States. The footage, posted to r/interestingasfuck, shows a customer navigating the entire cooking process without a single employee in sight, Daily Dot reported. However, the reaction online suggests that the success of these shops relies on more than just good machines.

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In the video, the process starts by picking out a packet of instant ramen. From there, the customer hits a toppings bar that is loaded with everything you could want, including bean sprouts, spring onions, fish cakes, sliced meat, garlic, sauces, and eggs. You take your ingredients, put them into a metal pot, and slide the whole thing into an automated cooking station. The machine handles the water and the timing, cooking your noodles perfectly in just a few minutes. You can even grab sides like kimchi and pickled radish before heading to a table to eat.

It is a slick, efficient system, but the real star here is the total absence of staff. Payment happens at a kiosk, and the shop keeps things secure with CCTV cameras. While it might seem like a gamble to leave a store unattended, the lower labor costs seem to make the occasional loss worth it for the business owners. I think it is an incredibly cool concept for anyone who just wants a hot meal without the social interaction or the wait times associated with traditional restaurants.

It is a fascinating look at how technology is changing the way we grab a quick meal

The internet, however, is pretty divided on the “trust” factor involved. Many commenters pointed out that these stores are a sign of a high-trust society. One commenter wrote, “Signs of a high-trust society. A shop like that wouldn’t last a week in the US.” Others who have spent time in South Korea mentioned that the experience feels like having a second kitchen that you share with your neighbors.

One person noted, “It seems like it would be so cozy. To leave in the middle of the night, walk down the street, and use one of these stores almost like you’re in a second kitchen shared with your locals.” Another user who lived there for a few months added, “Not once did travelling around the streets at night feel dangerous, and the place was so clean and relaxed.”

Of course, not everyone was focused on the convenience. A significant portion of the conversation shifted toward food hygiene, specifically regarding the customer in the video wearing the same pair of gloves throughout the entire process. Viewers were quick to point out that touching various surfaces and even the trash can while wearing the same gloves is a big no-no.

One Redditor joked, “Loved the part where the gloved hand goes into the trash can before touching everything afterwards.” Another wrote, “My experience with food safety auditing is that a great many people have absolutely no idea what gloves are actually for.”

Despite the valid concerns about hygiene, the general consensus is that the food itself looks pretty fantastic. Even the skeptics had to admit that the finished product was tempting. As one commenter put it, “But holy smokes, it looks good still.”

Whether you think these shops are the future of dining or a food safety nightmare, it is undeniable that the combination of automation and self-service is a compelling model for students and office workers who need a fast, satisfying meal.

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