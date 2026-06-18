The TSA has issued an official warning to World Cup visitors, and it is not about weapons or security threats but ranch sauce

The TSA is currently keeping a close watch on World Cup fans who are trying to bring ranch sauce through airport security. It seems that visitors are becoming obsessed with the condiment, leading to a strange trend of travelers attempting to carry large bottles through checkpoints or even chugging the sauce before their flights.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially kicked off on June 11, and the first week of matches has been intense for supporters. While the action on the pitch is the main draw, fans are also exploring the United States and experiencing new cultural differences. This includes visitors like X user FreddyLA, who has been hosted by NASA and former NFL star JJ Watt while traveling through various southern states.

It is easy to see why someone would fall in love with American food, but the TSA is asking everyone to keep their condiment enthusiasm under control while at the airport. According to Dexerto, the agency took to Threads to address the situation with a bit of humor. “Days since last airport ranch incident: 0,” they posted. They also provided some direct advice for travelers, stating, “Ok, please avoid chugging your ranch outside security, the airlines will check it for you.”

The Unexpected Star of the World Cup? Ranch

In my opinion, it is honestly a hilarious situation, but it is also a reminder that airport rules regarding liquids apply to everything, even if it is a delicious dip. Agents have already had to dispose of several bottles of ranch that travelers tried to carry through security checkpoints. The TSA even shared photos of these confiscated items to show just how serious this ranch craze has become.

They also posted on Instagram about the growing popularity of the sauce among international visitors. “Who knew dip-lomacy could be achieved through addressing the obvious: ranch is the king of condiments. The world is slowly discovering ranch pairs perfectly with pizza, chicken wings, fries, onion rings, quesadillas, crackers, chips, vegetables, and the list just keeps growing,” the agency noted.

Sort of uncool that you can’t put ranch in your carry on bag innit? pic.twitter.com/mDDQCz1fve — South Dallas Foodie (@SouthDallasFood) June 18, 2026

If you are planning to head home after the games and want to bring a piece of American flavor with you, you need to follow the standard liquid rules. The TSA explicitly stated, “Are you kicking around the idea of flying home with your favorite dip? If you’re traveling within the U.S., make sure to keep your carry-on sauces to 3.4oz or less and place any larger containers in your checked bags.” It is a simple guideline that will save you from having to toss your favorite bottle into a trash bin before you reach your gate.

I think it is great that fans are enjoying the local culture, but it is probably best to leave the ranch chugging for your hotel room. If you really need to bring a large quantity home, just check your bag. It is a top-tier condiment, but it is not worth losing your favorite bottle at the security line.

Just keep your liquids under the limit, and you will be good to go. It is a small price to pay for such a tasty souvenir.

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