Mexico fans flooded the streets to celebrate a massive World Cup victory, but one viral video of a unique supporter completely stole the show

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially kicked off, and if the first day is any indication, we are in for an absolutely wild ride. According to TMZ, while the match results are obviously the main event, the real story coming out of Mexico City is a viral video of an adorable duck wearing a Mexico jersey. This little guy was seen waddling right through the middle of the massive crowds, and honestly, it is the best thing I have seen all year.

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The tournament began on Thursday, June 11, with Mexico taking on South Africa in what turned out to be a dominant 2-0 victory for El Tri. The atmosphere at Estadio Azteca was nothing short of legendary, with more than 80,000 fans showing up to create a deafening environment. In my opinion, it is exactly the kind of energy you want to see when a host nation kicks off the biggest World Cup in history.

Julian Quinones got the party started early by finding the back of the net, which sent the entire stadium into a frenzy. It was a massive moment for the team, especially considering the pressure they have been under after their disappointing group-stage exit back in 2022. History is on their side, though, as Mexico has only ever reached the quarterfinals when they were the ones hosting the tournament in 1970 and 1986.

Viral jersey wearing duck steals tournament spotlight

Veteran striker Raul Jimenez really put the game away in the second half, doubling the lead and ensuring that the hosts would walk away with a clean win. It is a fantastic comeback story for him after the serious head injury he suffered in 2020, and his leadership on the pitch is going to be a huge asset for Mexico as they move deeper into this tournament.

The match wasn’t without its fair share of drama, though. We saw a total of three red cards during the clash, with South Africa ending the game with only nine players on the pitch and Mexico losing a defender right at the end of stoppage time. It was a fiery encounter, but the result never really felt like it was in doubt for the home team.

This is just quackers 😂😂 🦆❤️ pic.twitter.com/ITZ4nxvaWA — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) June 12, 2026

Beyond the action on the pitch, the streets of Mexico City were completely flooded with fans celebrating the win in style. It felt a bit like the scenes we saw with New York Knicks supporters during the NBA Finals, with people just taking over the city to show their support. What is really cool about this tournament is how it is bringing people from all over the world together.

We are seeing Mexican diehards hanging out with fans from South Korea, even celebrating together after South Korea secured a victory over Czechia. The camaraderie between these groups has been amazing to watch. Mexican fans were even seen chanting “BTS” to show some love to a Korean spectator, and another fan was tossed into the air in celebration by a group of Mexico supporters.

¡Así el festejo del triunfo de México! ⚽🥅

Hizo que lloviera con todo en el Ángel. 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/6Ock4t6P7o — Webcams de México (@webcamsdemexico) June 11, 2026

People were even dusting off their best “Gangnam Style” dances in the streets. We even had some celebrity sightings, as aespa idols Karina and Winter attended the match at Estadio Guadalajara, and they must have been good luck charms for the atmosphere. Mexico and South Korea have formed an unexpected friendship, but that is all going to change next week when they face off against each other in the group stages.

If you want to keep up with all the action, you can stream every single match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on FOX One from June 11 to July 19.

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