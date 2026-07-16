‘This is crazy’: Man visited a Florida national park with his family, only to come back saying, ‘Trump took $200 from me today’

It appears that a father’s trip to a national park in Florida turned into disappointment. According to The Nerd Stash, a man visited Everglades National Park in Florida but was reportedly unhappy about how much he was charged to enter. Apparently, he and his family were non-residents, so the cost was high. He claimed that even the security clerk “seemed embarrassed” about the cost, saying that it was an “order from the President.” Later, the man also said, “Trump took $200 for me today.”

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The father turned to Reddit and posted the receipt on r/NationalPark. It appears that he paid $100 per person and $35 for the vehicle. The man was reportedly with his wife and their son, but only the couple was charged while their child was allowed to enter free of cost. So the total cost of his visit to the Everglades National Park was $230. No comments from the national park were found.

In the title of his Reddit post, he wrote, “Trump took $200 from me today. I just wanted to take my family to the Everglades.” Then he recalled, “At the entrance, I honestly couldn’t believe what I was hearing: $100 per person for non-residents.” He also mentioned the behavior of the security lady, that she “seemed embarrassed when she explained the fee to us. She basically said, ‘It’s an order from the President.’” After he mentioned how much he had to pay, the story continued.

The father recalled what happened when the guide driver asked for a tip

It appears that the story didn’t just end after the father paid hundreds for entry; he also had an awkward tipping experience. The father claimed that when his “tram tour” ended, the driver asked for a tip. In response, he claimed his family didn’t have a “single dollar in cash” left to tip the driver. He also wrote, “Unfortunately, Trump had already taken our last $200,” with a laughing emoji at the end.

While he didn’t sound like an angry father, the man added, “I even kept the receipt because I thought people wouldn’t believe me.” His post got significant traction, with about 6,400 upvotes. Several shared their opinions on the father’s claim. One asked, “Did you not do any research before you went?” And then the father replied that he was aware of the $35 vehicle entrance fee, but not the “new $100 per non-resident surcharge.”

Similarly, another person claimed in their comment, “I think it’s fair to ask foreign tourists to pay a higher price that is the norm in pretty much most of the world, for monuments and national parks.” Apart from these, one user seemed unenthusiastic towards the fee.

They wrote, “This is crazy, I get a fee, but being this high is insane. But if you want to venture into places cheaper, remember to visit State Parks if you can!! Sometimes, they are the hidden gems that tend to be overshadowed by the big parks.” Well, it appears that the audience was divided on the matter. The identity of the father remains unknown, and his claims are not independently verified.

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