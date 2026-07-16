‘You’re not supposed to look’: A golfer allegedly urinated in front of a California cart girl, then berated her as ugly before driving off

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A California cart girl says a golfer urinated on the course right in front of her and then unleashed an insult-filled tirade after she rejected his advances, according to The Nerd Stash. Kayla Brooke, who shares content about her job as a cart girl on TikTok, posted the interaction in what became her biggest video to date.

She confronted the man after he allegedly urinated on the course in her presence, an incident not shown on camera. When she called him out over it, he responded, “You’re not supposed to look.” She asked, “So you pee in front of a cart girl?” to which he replied, “Of course. I will pee wherever else if I have to.” He then asked if she didn’t like it, and she told him no, pointing out there was a restroom at the end of the hole. “I don’t understand. What’s the problem?” he said.

The exchange escalated from there. Brooke told him, “You better pray that a woman in your life is never treated like that.” He responded, “Are you serious? You know how many times I’ve pissed on the course?” He then turned to two other men nearby, possibly golf course employees, and asked, “Her job is to watch me pee when I’m facing the other way?” He also asked for her age, which she declined to share, calling it none of his business.

He drove off, still hurling insults

As he drove off in his golf cart, he told her, “You think you’re hot? You’re ugly as [expletive], [expletive],” repeating the insult multiple times before the clip ended. Workers dealing with abusive customer behavior on the job has become a familiar theme online, including a server who says they refused a $1 tip from a customer who wouldn’t stop complaining after finding fault with his drink.

@itskaylabrookeee How fast things go south on the course… Mind you he made eye contact with me the whole time 😂 #cartgirltiktok ♬ original sound – Kayla Brooke 🌺🐚⛳️

Reactions to the video were largely critical of the man’s behavior. One person wrote, “A man always says you’re ugly when he’s in the wrong lol.” Another added, “When a man calls you ugly, just know you’re probably hot and they just feel rejected in some type of way.” Several commenters argued the man should face legal consequences, with one writing, “Indecent exposure and public urination. Both illegal. Hope that it was reported.”

Another wrote, “Take his membership and call the cops.” Brooke later said in the comments that the situation had been resolved and that the golfer had reportedly been banned from the course. Verbal abuse toward customer-facing workers has become an increasingly documented problem. According to the British Safety Council, a survey of 4,000 retail staff conducted by the Institute of Customer Service found that 69 percent had experienced verbal abuse on the job.

Another 45 percent said they had been threatened by a customer, and 17 percent reported being physically assaulted. Trade organizations and worker advocates have pointed to incidents like Brooke’s as part of a broader pattern. Employees in customer-facing roles, particularly women, often absorb hostile behavior simply for doing their jobs.

The golfer has not been publicly identified, and it is unclear whether he was contacted for comment.

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