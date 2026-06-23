‘This is mine, this is mine’: Pennsylvania woman searches Goodwill racks after her 

A Pennsylvania woman recovered her winter wardrobe from a local Goodwill after her mother accidentally donated the items. The woman, who posts under the name uhh…ab on TikTok, realized her clothing was missing and tracked it down to the store racks.

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The situation began when Abby spotted her prom dress sitting on the back of her couch. Her mother had placed it there because she was worried Abby was planning to get rid of it. This led to the discovery that her mother had mistaken several bins of clothing for donations. Abby had left the bins in the hallway, planning to move them to the attic later, but her mother grew tired of the clutter and took the items to Goodwill without waiting for help.

Abby shared the experience in a TikTok video that gained significant attention, reaching 3.3 million views and over 382,200 likes. The footage shows the pair arriving at the store and searching through the aisles. In the video, Abby can be seen pulling items off the racks as she identifies them, saying, “This is mine, this is mine, this is mine… This is also mine,” while loading them into a shopping cart.

Video of the search at the store drew millions of views online

Some items had already been bought by other shoppers before Abby and her mother arrived. Mix-ups involving donated items aren’t unheard of, as seen in a separate case involving a donated designer scarf. The trip back to the car was tense.

Abby told her mother, “You’re lucky they let me take my stuff.” The two argued, with her mother saying that Abby was the lucky one in the situation. Abby responded by pointing out that the clothes meant for donation were kept in garbage bags, saying, “You were paying for them all. […] All the ones I said were for the Goodwill were in garbage bags. You should have known that.”

Viewers on TikTok reacted to the video in the comments section. One person wrote, “why doesn’t my daughter talk to me anymore,” while another commented, “Time to donate all of mom’s favourite dresses and jewellery✨✨ Based on the attitude, seems like it was on purpose 😔” Another viewer wrote, “They heard yall arguing th whole time. They were not about to ask you to pay 😭😂”

Someone else shared a similar experience, writing, “I used to work at a thrift store and my mom would donate stuff a lot and i literally watched a lady buy my vintage watermelon picnic basket I was so pissed i wanted to cry.” One commenter simply responded, “YOUR LYINGGGG.” Abby isn’t the only Pennsylvania woman to go viral on the app recently, as another local creator tested viewers with an Olympic hurdlers challenge.

Abby later clarified that she wasn’t truly mad at her mother once things settled down. She did say the clothes needed to be washed right away, explaining that they had been exposed to what she called the “Goodwill air.”

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