This Wisconsin father ignored broken smoke alarms in his house, only for a Thanksgiving tragedy to take the lives of his three children

Fight or flight is an innate sensation that makes a human being manage themselves in the time of crisis, but sometimes this crisis management becomes so self-centred that some people even make wrong decisions for their own children. A similar incident took place in Wisconsin, where a father allegedly ran out of the house, which was on fire. He left to get help from the police, leaving his children inside the house, who eventually died of the extreme flames. Now, the father, named Joshua Kanin, is being charged with serious child neglect charges.

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According to the New York Post, Joshua Kanin is being charged with child neglect over the death of his three children. Children include Rylee, 10; Connor, 9; and 7-year-old Alena, who died in the fire at his Kenosha home on Nov. 27, as reported by TMJ4. Kenosha Police said that they swiftly reached the location, which was on fire, and when they reached Kanin, in his underwear latched on to them, begging to help his children stuck inside the building. The two boys were pronounced dead, while the girl was taken to the hospital after sustaining 80 percent burns. Later, she also lost her life.

Joshua Kanin is being linked with the fire. He woke up to smoke, and according to him, there was little fire in the kitchen, and he urged the children to get out while he himself ran out of the building. He said, “At that moment, he thought to himself ‘I have to get help.’” He even added that he tried to go inside, “but smoke just came at me and I couldn’t see.”

Kanin’s negligence in not fixing smoke alarms seems to be the reason that cost his children their lives

The house was in flames, similar to the building a man set fire to due to job loss frustration. Firefighters, after controlling the situation, reported that there were no smoke alarms in the house, which delayed the survival instinct in the children. Kanin, on the other hand, made excuses, saying that the alarm malfunctioned, so he took it out without replacing it. He reported that smoke detectors “started to malfunction or make sounds.” He made an excuse that the alarm would “randomly go off,” and the noise became a permanent source of “annoyance.”

Wisconsin dad Joshua Kannin charged after allegedly leaving his 3 kids to die inside burning apartment while he saved himself https://t.co/sMmu7UtEjV pic.twitter.com/4SEAY2oYr4 — New York Post (@nypost) April 24, 2026

Kanin’s wife, Jourdan Feasby, has also confirmed that she asked Kanin multiple times to have alarms installed. She talked to CBS58, saying, “I was on him about not having the smoke detectors, I let his mother know who cleaned his house once a week that there were no smoke detectors, I let the landlord know there were no smoke detectors.”

Following a toddler losing his life due to his parent’s negligence, this tragedy appears to be another case of parents’ carelessness. Jourdan Feasby is utterly devastated, and she is not leaving her ground for letting Kanin walk away freely. Even though the death of these children has been declared accidental, the father is now being charged for his neglect of his children, which led to this dreadful turn of events, but he has not been penalized yet and is due to appear in court on May 14.

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