Two New York roommates are feuding over a sublet gone wrong. So they took their dispute straight to TikTok

A disagreement between two roommates in New York has turned into a big viral story on TikTok. Millions of people are watching to figure out who is actually to blame.

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The two creators, known on the platform as @cozygrocery and @marlynlikethefish, have spent the past few days posting accusations and updates. Together, these posts have turned into something like a real-life drama series for people online.

The dispute began when @cozygrocery posted several TikTok videos explaining her frustration over a sublet situation. She said her roommate kept being unclear about whether she planned to stay or move out.

The dispute began with accusations over rent and communication

According to @cozygrocery, the problem got worse after she found a new tenant to take over the lease. She said that person backed out after the property management company raised the rent. She said the poor communication from both her roommate and the landlord left her feeling completely overwhelmed.

She also started a GoFundMe to help cover any costs she might owe. She explained that she has spent more than a year moving between different sublets while trying to build a career as a full-time artist in New York City. She said she was afraid she would be stuck paying an entire month’s rent on short notice.

@cozygrocery thank you so much for getting me this far. your generosity is not wasted on me 🖤 this has been an absolutely horrible month with so much uncertainty, but i’ve been FLOODED with encouragement and support this month, more than i thought i would, and i promise you i am giving it back. i love new york and have always wanted to be a part of this city, but especially in the neighborhood i live in (and have just wanted to live in one apartment long enough to actually become invested ☠️). i’ll be donating a portion of what was gifted to me to an organization that specifically deals with helping ppl who are unhoused in my current borough and who struggle with mental illness like i do (not asking for ppl to research for me btw, i’m fully taking care of this and am proud to be able to. i’ll share updates as i go). also am genuinely just so excited to know i don’t have to move again and that i’m gonna actually be able to get to know the neighborhood i live in 😭 i’ve been given a platform from my art + sharing abt my life in new york; i transmuted this agonizing situation + uncertainty into my good, and i will do the same with the power i have through my community. i’ll see you tomorrow, ok? we have more sunsets to see 🌙 #newyorkcity #fulltimeartist #roommates #newyork #nycartist ♬ original sound – EK

@marlynlikethefish responded quickly with her own TikTok video. She said the arrangement was always a normal sublease, and that anyone in a roommate situation should expect that a person might eventually leave.

She also pointed out that @cozygrocery has moved several times recently, suggesting that the ongoing housing problems might be more complicated than one person’s fault. She questioned why a GoFundMe was needed at all, and suggested that the real issue was broader financial instability, not the sublet itself.

The public disagreement has split opinion in the comment sections. People have been watching videos from both creators, trying to put together a clear timeline of what actually happened. Many viewers have said the whole situation feels messy. One commenter wrote, “Both of y’all are wrong, lmfao.”

But one commenter wrote, “30 videos is CRAZY WORK.” Another wrote, “y’all are making videos about eachother, while still living together?!😭” One user suggested, “sue for defamation of character on social media.” This kind of viral TikTok drama often leaves people unable to decide who is wrong.

The GoFundMe page has become another major point of debate. Some critics are questioning whether it’s appropriate to use crowdfunding to settle a personal roommate dispute. Others see it as a normal way to deal with sudden financial trouble. The conversation has shifted from the details of the housing issue to a wider discussion about financial stability, and whether it’s fair to judge someone for choosing a creative career while facing New York’s high cost of living.

As of writing, the back-and-forth is still going, drawing thousands of comments. At this point, the story has grown into something similar to a reality TV show. Many TikTok users seem less interested in the details of the sublet itself, and more focused on following the latest updates as they come. A viral TikTok explains why Gen Z keeps getting fired, revealing a more uncomfortable truth.

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