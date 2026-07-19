Video shows a New Jersey man asking ICE to check his ID before detaining him, but agents refused and took him into custody anyway

A video recorded in Passaic, New Jersey, is circulating online after it captured a man repeatedly asking ICE agents to check his identification while they placed him into custody. The footage shows the man being handcuffed while he continues to ask the agents for an ID check, which they ultimately refuse to carry out. The video begins after the encounter is already in progress, so the full context of what led to the arrest is not shown.

Recommended Videos

The Reddit footage shows multiple agents surrounding the man, who appears to be unarmed. The reason for the detention has not been confirmed by any official party. No information about the man’s identity or legal status has been publicly released.

The reaction online has been strong, with many people expressing concern about these types of encounters. One commenter wrote, “ALL ICE AGENTS ARE COWARDS AND TRAITORS.” Another said, “These are Nazis. Plain and simple,” while a third added, “They’re such cowards they’ll say they were ‘just following orders’ when they finally face their day in court.”

The Passaic arrest video has fueled debate over ICE detention procedures and individual rights

Some observers focused their comments on what they saw as the agents’ use of force. One commenter wrote, “Surrounded and pushed around by 5 men: ‘Why is he resisting?’ They’re literally trying to make it look like he’s resisting while trying to break his arm.” Another added, “‘STOP RESISTING’ is literally in the unwritten handbook to become law enforcement. No matter if you’re resisting, they’ll keep shouting it.”

Others interpreted the footage as raising questions about what role immigration status actually plays in these detentions. One viewer remarked, “So has nothing to do with legally being here.” Another person responded, “It’s gonna blow your mind when you find out it never has been.”

A third commenter added, “They also defend it by claiming that ‘Oh, it’s fine they just detained them, so doesn’t count as an arrest,’ even if it takes weeks for ICE to finally verify a detainee’s identity and let them go.”

From a legal standpoint, it is not entirely clear whether ICE is strictly required to verify someone’s identity before proceeding with a detention. According to the NAACP, if an agent were to mistakenly arrest a U.S. citizen, that person would potentially have grounds to file a federal lawsuit.

However, no official party has confirmed the identity or legal status of the man seen in the video. Similar concerns about mistaken identity have arisen in other recent incidents, like a teenager being tackled and injured.

ICE has not released any specific information about why this arrest took place. In other cases this year, ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have defended their agents by stating that anyone who interferes with an arrest, including U.S. citizens, can be detained regardless of their status.

That position has been used to justify detentions in similar situations across the country. Similar prohibitions are emerging, as New York is barring ICE agents from wearing masks.

ICE’s silence on this specific incident has added to the unease among residents in New Jersey. No official statement addressing the video or the circumstances of the arrest has been issued as of the time of this report.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy