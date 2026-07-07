Viral video shows Flock camera cut down beside a road, and the man who allegedly did it argues the cameras were ‘unconstitutional’

A video of a Flock camera being cut down from its post by the side of a road is currently circulating online, highlighting the intense divide regarding automated license plate readers. It is not clear where this specific video was filmed or who was responsible for the act, but it is certainly not the first time these devices have been targeted by residents.

Recommended Videos

While some people view these cameras as essential tools for public safety, others see them as an invasive form of mass surveillance that has no place in their neighborhoods. In Suffolk, Virginia, a 41-year-old man named Jeffrey Sovern faced serious legal trouble after allegedly damaging multiple cameras, Daily Dot reported.

According to court documents, Sovern was charged with 13 counts of destruction of property, six counts of petit larceny, and six counts of possession of burglary tools. These incidents reportedly occurred in North Suffolk between April and October 2025. During the legal proceedings, Sovern argued the cameras were “unconstitutional” and violated his and others’ Fourth Amendment rights.

The controversy surrounding these devices is growing

For those who are unfamiliar with the tech, Flock cameras are essentially automated license plate readers. They utilize cameras and software to capture and store license plate information, but they go further than that. The devices can record specific details about a vehicle, such as its make, model, color, and even unique identifiers like bumper stickers. Proponents of the technology argue that this data is vital for law enforcement, as it allows police to track vehicle movements and solve crimes more efficiently.

American citizens across the country are physically cutting down Flock cameras as authorities are losing control as more people are viewing the technology as an unconstitutional form of mass surveillance.



The incidents are being described as part of a growing trend where… pic.twitter.com/CP5EOQstS4 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 6, 2026

However, the opposition is quite vocal. Critics argue that these cameras represent a form of mass surveillance, and they worry about how this data might be handled. A common fear is that information collected by these devices could be accessed by various government agencies, such as ICE. These concerns have led many residents to push back against the installation of these cameras during local government meetings.

The debate has spilled over into the comments section of the viral video, which was reshared by X user @ShadowofEzra. The reactions are a mixed bag of strong opinions. One commenter wrote, “I don’t think these are used to fight crime.” They continued, “They’re used to turn people into criminals and invade privacy.” Another user supported the destruction of the equipment, noting that “nobody wants them.”

On the other side of the aisle, many believe the technology is a necessary trade-off for safety. One person pointed to a recent success story, stating, “A Flock camera just helped police apprehend a man who assaulted a 9-year-old girl in Illinois. Without it he would’ve gotten away!”

Another commenter echoed this sentiment, writing, “I believe that in order to remain safe, we must utilize this new technology to prevent criminals from getting away with robberies and murder. While I understand the privacy concerns, the present dangers warrant the utilization of these cameras to keep us safe.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy