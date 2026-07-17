A Philadelphia bartender switched the channel for a customer, but his request for the “American version” left the internet stunned

A Philadelphia bartender is at the center of a viral debate after a customer asked her to switch a World Cup broadcast to what he called the American version, unaware that the channel was already showing a domestic network. The moment was captured in a TikTok video from creator Marina, who said she was simply doing her job when the customer approached her table. As detailed by Brobible, the clip has since drawn attention to a broader debate over English and Spanish language World Cup coverage in the United States.

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Marina recalled that a customer asked her to put the World Cup on, and she complied without thinking twice. When she returned to check on him, he told her she had put on “the Telemundo version” and asked for the American broadcast instead, even though the bar’s television volume was not turned up. The exchange quickly became the centerpiece of her video after she pointed out that Telemundo is, in fact, an American network.

Comments on the video largely sided with Marina, with one viewer writing, “Sir, Telemundo is still an American TV network. Just broadcasts in Spanish.” The network is based in Miami and operates as part of NBCUniversal. Other commenters defended Telemundo’s broadcast quality outright, with one writing, “It’s the only good version,” and another adding, “Telemundo has less commercial breaks and better angles.”

Telemundo’s coverage has accounted for about half of the overall World Cup viewership this tournament, based on figures cited by NBC Sports. Commentator Andrés Cantor’s call of the matches and the network’s decision to avoid stacking extra commercials into hydration breaks have both been credited with pulling viewers away from the English language broadcast. Fox Sports, which holds the English language rights and still draws millions of viewers of its own, is watching the shift closely as competition for United States audiences continues.

Discussions on Reddit have echoed the sentiment from Marina’s comments section, with several fans arguing that English language commentary leans too heavily on tangential storylines instead of the match itself. One user wrote, “They never talk about the game or the players who are actually on the pitch,” adding that Telemundo’s play by play helped them learn the roster. The frustration comes amid a tournament that has generated other unrelated headlines this month, including a stadium security breach at a different venue.

Other fans pointed to accessibility as a factor, with one viewer noting they already subscribed to Peacock and found the pricing for Fox’s coverage too expensive by comparison. Not everyone has turned away from the English broadcast, however, as one commenter wrote, “John Strong and Stu Holden are my favorite commentators,” while also praising analysts Alexi Lalas and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

The World Cup quarterfinals began July 9, with Spain facing Belgium on July 10 and Argentina meeting Switzerland on July 11. Telemundo’s coverage for the round features commentators Luis Omar Tapia and Jose Luis Lopez Salido, continuing the network’s Spanish language call of the tournament. The disciplinary side of the tournament has also made headlines this week, following a red card appeal denial that will keep an England defender sidelined for the round.

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