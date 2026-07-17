Amelia Dimoldenberg’s F1 Series ‘Passenger Princess’ is returning for a season two this month ‘against all odds’

Amelia Dimoldenberg is bringing her Formula 1 series Passenger Princess back to YouTube for a second season this month, Variety reported. This return comes after the first season managed to pull in 289 million views across the platform after its launch in October last year.

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For those who missed the first run, the show features Dimoldenberg interviewing some of the biggest names in motorsport while she attempts to learn how to drive. It is a mix of her signature interview style and the high-stakes world of racing. The new season will consist of six episodes, which are scheduled to air throughout July and August. You can look forward to seeing a fresh group of drivers in the passenger seat, including Charles Leclerc, Franco Colapinto, Valtteri Bottas, Gabriel Bortoleto, Kimi Antonelli, and Alex Albon.

The production is once again being handled by her own label, Dimz Inc. According to the official synopsis, the show will continue to follow Dimoldenberg as she tries to become a more confident driver. The synopsis notes that her progress will continue to see varying levels of success. Dimoldenberg herself seems to be leaning into the chaos of her driving skills. “Against all odds, they’ve let me ‘drive’ for another season,” Dimoldenberg said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be back in the passenger seat with six new drivers and even more opportunities to demonstrate why I still can’t be trusted behind the wheel.”

The partnership between the creator and the sport will once again be visible this season

Formula 1 chief commercial officer Emily Prazer shared some thoughts on why this collaboration works so well for the sport. “We are incredibly excited to bring ‘Passenger Princess’ back for a second season following the fantastic success of the first series, which attracted millions of viewers around the world and gave fans a unique look at the personalities behind our sport,” Prazer stated. She also highlighted the specific appeal that Dimoldenberg brings to the table. “Amelia has a remarkable ability to connect with audiences through humor, authenticity and creativity,” Prazer added.

still haven't passed my test… time for more driving lessons with @F1 drivers 🏎️ new series of Passenger Princess coming soon !!



Our series is created in paid partnership between Dimz Inc. and @F1 #ad pic.twitter.com/LmPmGbMN8i — Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) July 15, 2026

Formula 1 is looking to capitalize on a massive global audience. The sport is now reaching over 830 million fans worldwide. Content like Passenger Princess bridges the gap between the intensity of the track and the personalities that fans want to see more of.

Prazer mentioned that the upcoming episodes will provide a unique test for the athletes. “With Formula 1’s fanbase now exceeding 830 million worldwide, this series is a brilliant way to engage both existing fans and new audiences, and we cannot wait for everyone to see the drivers’ face on of their biggest challenges yet… teaching Amelia how to drive,” she said.

You should keep an eye on the YouTube channel throughout July and August to catch these new episodes as they drop.

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