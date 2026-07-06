Adele makes a rare appearance at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. Then she opens up about bonding with her son over F1

Adele made a surprise appearance at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday. She stepped out in a trendy T-shirt to show her support for 2025 World Champion Lando Norris and the McLaren team.

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The singer, who is known for keeping a low profile, was spotted in the paddock wearing the team’s gear. According to the Daily Mail, she paired it with a delicate necklace that had the word “Mummy” on it.

The 38-year-old star has developed a serious passion for the sport. During a rare interview on Friday, she revealed that she and her 13-year-old son, Angelo, have bonded over a mutual interest in Formula 1.

Adele describes bonding with her son over racing

Adele explained that her son took an interest in karting a couple of years ago, which sparked their shared enthusiasm for the sport. She said she finds it fun to have that kind of interaction with a teenage boy, and admitted that they sometimes argue about the drivers.

Adele is outside at Great Britain's F1 Grand Prix 🏎️



📸 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/FFvnQcegJx — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 5, 2026

The race itself ended with Charles Leclerc taking his first win of the season. The finish was confusing because it ended under a safety car. The FIA later said that a message about the safety car coming in was shown by mistake due to a software error, which meant the running order of the race stayed the same until the end.

During her visit, Adele also stopped by the McLaren Racing headquarters. She had the chance to talk with chief executive Zac Brown, along with drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The event also highlighted other major sports comebacks, such as Serena Williams’ tennis return.

In a conversation with Lando Norris, Adele opened up about her own career and her feelings about fame. When the driver asked if she still enjoys singing, she said that she does not sing very often anymore.

She described her job as “ridiculous” and said she originally wanted to work in A&R, because she never believed she would be the one with the talent. Despite her global success, she remains connected to her roots in Tottenham and spoke about how she deals with the pressures of being a well-known public figure.

Adele was not the only celebrity at Silverstone for the race. The event drew a large crowd of famous faces, including Queen guitarist Brian May, actors Damson Idris and Sam Claflin, and presenter Hannah Waddingham. Hugh Grant was also seen at the track, just two days after attending a wedding in New York.

Other notable attendees included Jeremy Clarkson, Lewis Capaldi, and former Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah. Other famous children, like David Beckham’s son in sports, also navigate public life and family dynamics.

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