Quentin Tarantino says next film will be his swan song, Christopher Nolan says ‘I’m hoping that he won’t stay true’ to his words

Quentin Tarantino is moving forward with his long-standing plan to retire from directing after his 10th feature film, but not everyone in the industry is happy about the decision. Christopher Nolan is among those hoping the director will eventually change his mind. Nolan recently shared his perspective on the matter in an interview with the Telegraph, noting that he finds it dangerous to look at a career with such a specific endpoint in mind.

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Nolan said, “I think it’s dangerous to look at it that specifically,” before adding, “I mean, Quentin has his reasons, and I respect those enormously. But I’m hoping that he won’t stay true to them… I view every film that I do as the last I’ll ever make, and one day I will be right. So every time I want to put everything into the project at hand. I’m never thinking, ‘Well, I’ll save this for the next one.’ I don’t ever want to think like that. I want each movie to be everything.”

Tarantino has famously counted the Kill Bill movies as a single entry because they were developed and shot as one project. His goal is to avoid the later-career decline that he perceives in the work of some other directors.

The retirement plan centers on Tarantino’s desire to maintain a tightly curated and consistently high-quality filmography

Nolan touched on this during a 2023 appearance on the ReelBlend podcast. He explained that Tarantino’s stance comes from a place of being a true cinephile who cares deeply about film history. Nolan noted, “Quentin’s point has always been that — and he never, very graciously, he’s never specific about the films he’s talking about or whatever — but he’s looking at some of the work done by filmmakers in later years and feeling that if it can’t live up to the heyday, it would be better if it didn’t exist.”

Christopher Nolan on Quentin Tarantino's 10-Film Rule:



“I think it’s dangerous to look at it that specifically. I mean, Quentin has his reasons, and I respect those enormously. But I’m hoping that he won’t stay true to them. Every film that I do is the last I’ll ever make—and… pic.twitter.com/gmj7JctQP1 — Art Hits Hard (@nightwriter22) July 11, 2026

While Nolan respects the perspective, he clearly disagrees with the premise that a director should try to prevent their own output. He argued that he is a fan of films that might not hit every target but still contain something special, such as a great performance or a unique structural element. He admitted that while he understands the desire to keep a perfect reputation, he is not sure he would trust his own judgment to decide if a piece of work should exist or not.

Other peers have been even more direct about their skepticism. Paul Thomas Anderson expressed his doubts back in 2018, stating that he could never commit to such a limit himself. Anderson said, “I know Quentin [Tarantino] likes to say, ‘I’m making 10 movies and then I’m quitting.’ But I could never do that. I don’t know how he could say that, or how he could take himself seriously when he says that. This is what I want to do as long as I’m able to do it. As long as I’m able to do it, I’m going to do it.”

For now, the identity of that final film is a total mystery. Tarantino previously spent time developing a project called The Movie Critic, but he ultimately decided to scrap that screenplay entirely. Even if he does stick to his word and steps away from the director’s chair, it is unlikely he will stop being creative.

He has already started shifting into other mediums, including writing books and preparing for the 2027 debut of his play, The Popinjay Cavalier, on London’s West End.

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