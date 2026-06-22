An ex-NFL scout called 911 saying his girlfriend was having an allergic reaction, and then a toxicology report told a very different story

Blaise Taylor faces potential life imprisonment after pleading not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony murder. The charges stem from the death of his girlfriend, Jade Benning, and her unborn child, incidents that occurred in 2023. Taylor, a 30-year-old former professional football scout, remains involved in legal proceedings as his trial approaches.

Recommended Videos

The events began on February 25, 2023, when Taylor placed a 911 call. He told emergency responders that Benning appeared to be suffering from an allergic reaction. Following the call, she was transported to a hospital where her condition worsened significantly. The unborn child died on February 27, and prosecutors state that Benning lingered for several days before she passed away on March 6. This date was also her 25th birthday.

A toxicology report later reviewed by Court TV identified the presence of cocaine in Benning’s system at the time of her death. During a hearing, the medical examiner testified that the amount of drugs found in her system exceeded what would typically be expected from recreational use. This evidence forms a central part of the case against Taylor. Prosecutors have alleged in a news release that Benning was poisoned without her knowledge during a visit from Taylor at her apartment.

What Benning Told a Friend That Night

The investigation into the case involved months of work before authorities took Taylor into custody. Testimony provided during a bond hearing in 2024 by Benning’s best friend offered more insight into the night she became ill. The friend testified that she received a late-night phone call from Benning during which she heard the victim confront Taylor. Benning told Taylor, “My drink tasted funny, I can’t even walk straight, you did this to do something to the baby.”

Taylor was eventually released from custody after posting a $2.5 million bond. He is currently awaiting trial, which is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Monday, June 22. The court proceedings were previously set for January, but a winter storm forced a delay. Before these charges were filed, Taylor had a career in football. He served as a senior defensive analyst for the Utah State University football team at the time of his arrest.

⚖️ Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of former Titans scout Blaise Taylor.



Taylor is accused of poisoning his pregnant girlfriend, Jade Benning, leading to her death and the death of their unborn child. He has pleaded not guilty.



updates on @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/5YVun8qiI3 — Chris Nalls FOX Nashville (@ChrisNallsTV) June 22, 2026

Prior to that position, he worked as a scouting assistant and eventually a pro scout for the Tennessee Titans. He relocated from Tennessee shortly after Benning died. His background includes playing as a defensive back and punt returner at Arkansas State, where he served as a team captain. He also completed both a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Business Administration from the same institution in under four years.

The legal process will continue as the court evaluates the evidence presented by both the prosecution and the defense. The gravity of these charges is clear, as the state seeks to hold Taylor accountable for the loss of two lives. This high-profile case shares similarities with other domestic crimes involving former football players, including murder charges against an ex-NFL athlete. You can expect the upcoming trial to focus heavily on the medical findings and the testimony regarding the events of that night in February.

Whether the evidence presented will lead to a conviction remains to be seen when the trial commences in June.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy