Former NFL star Jesse Palmer was just looking for a quiet moment in Fiji, but the Bachelorette host nearly died after being stranded at sea

Jesse Palmer, the host of The Bachelorette, recently shared a harrowing story about how he nearly died while filming Season 20 of the show in Fiji last year. The former NFL quarterback, who guided Charity Lawson through her journey to find love in 2023, found himself stranded at sea after a casual solo excursion turned terrifying.

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Palmer recounted the frightening incident, explaining that he had watched Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko on a one-on-one date on a beautiful, secluded island. He was so taken with the spot that he decided to return there by himself for a couple of hours after filming wrapped up for the day, according to New York Post. He just wanted a quiet moment to himself. But what started as a peaceful retreat quickly escalated into a life-threatening situation when a sudden storm rolled in.

The tide began to rise rapidly, swallowing up the small patch of beach where Palmer was relaxing. “I’m just out in the middle of the ocean, and there’s nothing there,” Palmer said. He realized with growing dread that the beach was almost completely covered by the ocean, leaving him with nowhere to go. He genuinely thought he would have to tread water and just hope that a boat would somehow come by and spot him. It sounds absolutely awful, a truly terrifying thought.

That peaceful island moment turned scary really fast

Thankfully, a rescue boat eventually appeared “at the very last second” to check on him, pulling him out of the precarious situation. The ordeal clearly left a lasting impact on the Toronto native. Palmer admitted that he had some really dark thoughts during the experience. He even reflected on the sheer irony of almost dying in such a bizarre way, which must have been incredibly unsettling.

#TheBachelorette host Jesse Palmer shares the story of his near-death experience on Season 20 of the show!



Check out our exclusive cover story with Jesse at the link below.https://t.co/ixfQn4VJQR#JessePalmer pic.twitter.com/zPO9qQ4NJy — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) March 18, 2026

Before his hosting gig, Palmer was a fourth-round draft pick for the Giants in 2001, spending five seasons in the NFL with New York and San Francisco before moving to the CFL. He’s no stranger to reality TV, having starred in Season five of The Bachelor in 2004 while still playing for the Giants. He pursued a relationship with then 21-year-old law student Jessica Bowlin, but they ultimately went their separate ways after the finale.

Palmer has been happily married to Emely Fardo since 2020. Just a year after they tied the knot, he stepped into the role of host for The Bachelor franchise. He took over from longtime host Chris Harrison, who exited the series following controversy surrounding his defense of former Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos of her attending an Antebellum-themed party surfaced.

In other recent news for the franchise, Season 22 of The Bachelorette was surprisingly canceled.

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