Hawks VP worked his way up the ladder for years, but the discovery of what he was doing with team accounts just led to a federal prison sentence

Former Atlanta Hawks senior vice president for finance Lester T. Jones Jr. was sentenced to three years and five months in federal prison for embezzling approximately $3.7 million from the organization. According to TMZ, the 46-year-old executive also received three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $3,898,486.00 in restitution following his guilty plea to wire fraud in December.

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Jones began his tenure with the Hawks in March 2016, steadily climbing the corporate ladder until reaching the senior vice president role in August 2021. This promotion gave him exclusive oversight of the organization’s American Express corporate credit card account and the electronic expense reimbursement program. While this level of authority is common for high-ranking finance personnel, Jones used his unique access to bypass internal oversight for years.

The scale of the spending is honestly staggering. Federal prosecutors detailed how Jones submitted dozens of fraudulent reimbursement requests for expenses that never actually occurred. Beyond the fabricated reports, he treated the company credit cards as a personal fund for high-end lifestyle purchases.

That diamond ring purchase really stands out here

A breakdown of the spending reveals that he charged $80,000 for trips to the Bahamas and Thailand, and nearly $100,000 for luxury apparel at Saks Fifth Avenue. The list continues with a $115,795.01 diamond ring, $21,888.90 in Omega watches, and more than $160,000 spent on tickets for concerts and sporting events. It is a clear case of someone leveraging their access to siphon off millions while the team assumed the costs were legitimate business expenses.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg addressed the severity of the situation in a statement released by the Department of Justice. “Jones turned his dream job as a high-ranking executive for the Atlanta Hawks into an opportunity to steal the team’s funds, purchasing luxury apparel, jewelry, watches, and trips for himself,” Hertzberg said. “But, for Jones and others who abuse their employers’ trust to embezzle substantial funds, the gravy train’s final destination is federal prison.”

ATLANTA – A former Atlanta Hawks accounting executive, Lester T. Jones, Jr., has been sentenced to three years and five months in prison for embezzling approximately $3.7 million from the NBA team through fraudulent expense reimbursement requests and misuse of corporate credit… pic.twitter.com/ecq210Q4Y4 — US Attorney NDGA (@NDGAnews) April 29, 2026

The fallout from this scheme highlights the risks organizations face from within. This case draws parallels to other high-profile sports financial crimes, such as when former Alabama DT Luther Davis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Marlo Graham, an Atlanta-based special agent, noted that the situation “underscores the significant damage that can be caused by insider threats within an organization.”

She added, “Jones abused his authority and access to embezzle millions, but schemes like this are not immune from detection. The FBI remains committed to investigating and disrupting financial crimes at every level.” Jones remained in his position within the finance department from March 2016 through June 2025.

During that time, he was the only employee with the specific access required to monitor the credit card activity he was manipulating. It is a harsh reminder of how quickly someone in a position of trust can dismantle an entire financial oversight structure for personal gain.

The Atlanta Hawks organization did not provide a comment on the sentencing.

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