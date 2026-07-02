Iran’s World Cup ended in Seattle, and their farewell note accused FIFA of failing to treat every team equally

Iran’s national soccer team has been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after finishing third in Group G, behind Belgium and Egypt, missing out on one of the eight available third-place spots in the round of 32. As detailed by UNILAD, the squad released a handwritten note following its exit that raised pointed questions about whether the tournament had treated every participating nation fairly. The message followed an earlier note from the team that centered on the “spirit” and “dignity” of its World Cup campaign.

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Much of the team’s frustration traced back to its logistical setup. Iran was based in Tijuana, Mexico, and had to cross the border into the United States for its Group G matches, a commute the squad said cost it valuable training time compared to other teams. That disadvantage weighed heavily on a roster already facing a difficult group.

The tournament run ended in dramatic fashion in the final group match against Egypt. Shoja Khalilzadeh appeared to score a stoppage-time winner, but a video assistant referee review disallowed the goal after ruling Khalilzadeh was offside by a matter of inches. The decision forced a 1-1 draw that, combined with other results, eliminated Iran from contention.

The team’s exit letter didn’t pull any punches toward FIFA

The note opened by thanking the people of Tijuana, calling the city a “second home,” before shifting into a more critical tone about the tournament’s organization. It directly asked, “Did everything apply equally to all the teams in the tournament?” and pointed to a series of decisions and logistical arrangements the team said undermined a level playing field. The message arrives amid separate scrutiny of FIFA’s World Cup ticket pricing, with lawmakers and fans raising their own concerns about how the tournament has been run.

The team also argued that fair play amounts to more than language printed on advertising boards, describing a gap between the tournament’s stated ideals and its actual conduct. The note added that history would eventually determine which nations genuinely welcomed Iran’s presence at the World Cup and which ones may have preferred an earlier exit.

Group G matches were spread across three venues, including SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles, Lumen Field in Seattle, and BC Place in Vancouver, with the group stage running from June 15 to June 26. The Egypt match in Seattle drew added attention beforehand after both the Iranian and Egyptian football associations objected to a planned pride event at the venue, with Iran formally requesting FIFA restrict pride flags and related ceremonies inside the stadium, a request FIFA denied.

The tournament separately saw its share of viral moments away from the pitch, amid stories such as a Chick-fil-A branding at World Cup matches that circulated widely on social media. The note closed by stating that match results become part of football history, while the honor of nations becomes part of human history. Neither FIFA nor the Iranian federation has issued further public comment on the note since it was released.

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