“It was ridiculous”: Dallas Stadium promised an unmatched security for the World Cup opener, but ticketless fans simply strolled past the checkpoints

Chaotic scenes broke out at Dallas Stadium as several ticketless English fans reportedly breached security and entered the stadium during England’s opening game against Croatia. According to the Daily Mail, witnesses have reported chaotic scenes outside Dallas Stadium, where people without tickets were entering despite robust security measures. FIFA has also weighed in on the matter.

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Several fans claimed that a group of England fans bypassed security and ticket checks. They claimed the volunteers were elderly and could not stop the fans from breaching and entering the stadium. Others even reported that security wasn’t looking promising, as nobody checked the flags and other items fans brought; they only got them back after the match started.

It appears that fans were displeased with the situation. Per the Daily Mail, one of the fans said, “It was ridiculous,” and also, “There were big gaps at the side of the ticket barriers and people just strolled through. Some volunteers were basically old ladies, and they weren’t stopping anyone. I scanned my ticket because I had one, but nobody checked my flag or my trophy. Loads just walked through while others just jumped over the top. There were huge gaps.” Similar sentiments were seemingly reported by other fans.

FIFA has already responded to this matter

FIFA, on the other hand, seems to dismiss these claims. FIFA’s spokesperson stated, “At this stage, we have no indication of fans entering the stadium without a valid match ticket for the game in question.” Despite complaints about fans entering the stadium without tickets, England wrapped up the opening match against Croatia with a productive 4-2 victory.

England fans who have paid thousands to follow Thomas Tuchel’s side at the World Cup claim they witnessed lots of people gaining access to the game in Dallas without tickets



More from @lawton_times 👇https://t.co/ecTlFqYkTu — Times Sport (@TimesSport) June 18, 2026

In my opinion, questions might be raised about security in the World Cup games, as this was reportedly not the first incident. Previously, the English team had to call off their practice after the van carrying their boots and kits was robbed. Later, it was reported that the two suspects were arrested and that some of the equipment and the players’ personal belongings were recovered.

The ticket incident is being widely discussed because tickets for the England match were sold at high prices. Per the source, the FA sold a small number of tickets for £45, while the entry charged fans between £200 and £526. FIFA was already scrutinized for skyrocketing ticket prices, and this Texas incident is now calling its security measures into question. Regardless, it appears that the authority has already responded to the negative feedback.

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