Jude Law’s daughter was ‘shaken and crying’ after a hotel run-in with Chappell Roan, but the singer’s explanation just changed everything

Chappell Roan is pushing back hard against claims that she had anything to do with a security guard making a young fan cry after an alleged hotel run-in. According to Entertainment Weekly, this all started after Brazilian soccer star Jorginho Frello publicly called out Roan. He claimed she instructed her security team to chastise his 11-year-old daughter, Ada Law, who was just excited to spot the singer in their hotel.

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The Grammy-nominated pop star shared her side of the story on Instagram Stories. She was super clear, saying, “I didn’t even see a woman and a child.” She confirmed that nobody approached her and nobody bothered her while she was simply having breakfast at her hotel. Roan also insisted she absolutely did not ask any security guard to go talk to the mother and child. “They did not come up to me because they weren’t doing anything!” she explained.

Arsenal player Frello accused the singer of upsetting his daughter, Ada, whom he shares with Catherine Harding (and her ex, Jude Law). The family was staying at the same hotel as Roan during Lollapalooza Brazil when the incident occurred. Frello wrote on his Instagram Story that his daughter woke up incredibly excited that morning. She even made a sign because she was so happy to see an artist she really admired, or at least used to admire.

Feels like security made this way bigger than it needed to be

According to Frello, Harding and Ada were having breakfast when they saw Roan in the room. Ada, overjoyed, just wanted to confirm it was really her. “The worst part is she didn’t even approach her,” Frello continued. He explained that Ada simply walked past Roan’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled and then went right back to sit with her mom. She didn’t say anything or ask for anything.

Brazilian footballer Jorginho says Chappell Roan’s security guard spoke to his wife and daughter in an “extremely aggressive manner” while they were staying at the same hotel as the singer.



He said his daughter recognized Chappell and “simply walked past the singer’s table” to… pic.twitter.com/1s6CL5RpYJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 21, 2026

After Ada returned to their table, Frello claims a “large security guard” interrupted their breakfast. This guard apparently “began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.” Frello voiced his confusion, stating, “Honestly, I don’t know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment.”

He added that his daughter was “extremely shaken and cried a lot” after the interaction. Frello then shifted his criticism directly to Roan, saying he understands respect and boundaries from his many years living with football and public exposure. He stressed that what happened was not about boundaries, but “just a child admiring someone.” He even tagged Roan’s Instagram account, stating she does not deserve her fans’ affection.

Chappell Roan responds to the controversy involving a security guard confronting a young fan. pic.twitter.com/i3bNx7b9FS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026

In her own video, Roan agreed that the security guard’s response was not appropriate, a situation that highlights growing concerns about security abusing their power. She reiterated that she didn’t even notice the child walk by, adding, “It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions. I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children because that is crazy.”

Roan concluded, “I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming that you would do something, and if you felt uncomfortable that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

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