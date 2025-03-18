‘Last Chance U’ Star Jason Brown Is Next To Sue Netflix

In a surprising turn of events, Jason Brown, the former college football coach who gained fame through his prominent role in Netflix’s highly praised documentary series Last Chance U, has taken legal action against the streaming giant, seeking $30 million in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in Los Angeles County, focuses on claims that Netflix and the show’s producers used selective editing to portray him in a negative and unflattering manner.

Brown, who served as the head coach at Independence Community College during the filming of the series, argues that the way he was depicted damaged his reputation and hurt his financial opportunities. He asserts that the producers intentionally manipulated footage to make him appear as “a volatile, abusive tyrant for their financial gain,” which he believes has severely harmed his career.

According to legal documents, Brown agreed to participate in Last Chance U in June 2017 after producers assured him that the show would present him in a positive light. He claims that an executive even told him, “Colleges will be calling you after this airs.” However, Brown says the opposite occurred.

Brown alleges that, over the course of his two seasons on the show, the narrative took a sharp turn. Instead of opening doors for future coaching opportunities, the series portrayed him in a negative way, which he says led to a significant loss of income. He points to a specific incident in February 2019, when he sent a text message to a student referencing Hitler.

Brown claims the show dramatized this moment in a way that caused him to lose substantial opportunities. He says that out of the $600,000 in offers he received from NCAA programs and XFL teams, all were withdrawn after the show premiered.

The lawsuit outlines Brown’s financial losses, including $10 million for lost income, $10 million for damage to his reputation, and $5 million for emotional distress. He is also seeking $5 million in punitive damages, arguing that Netflix and the producers deliberately misrepresented him in a harmful way. He believes the negative depiction not only hurt his career but also took a toll on his personal well-being.

Brown is not the only one who has raised concerns about Netflix’s portrayal of individuals in Last Chance U. Other former stars of the show, including Ronald Ollie, John Franklin III, and DeAndre Johnson, filed similar lawsuits in February, accusing the streaming platform of misrepresentation and harm. As of now, Netflix has not made any public statements regarding the lawsuit or the controversy surrounding it.

Sources: TMZ

