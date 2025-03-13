NBA Hall of Famer Takes a Jab at Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton

NBA legend Tim Hardaway, known for his bold personality and sharp words both during and after his playing career, has sparked controversy by calling out Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. During a recent episode of the “Run It Back” podcast, Hardaway shared his thoughts on the changes in today’s NBA culture and specifically pointed out Haliburton’s tendency to engage in trash talk.

Hardaway, who was a star guard in the 1990s, shared that he would have loved to face Haliburton during his prime. He said, “If there’s one guy that I want to go play against, I wanna go play against him in my prime to show him and shut him up.” He added, “Just shut up and play man, because you’re not really like that” (Run It Back).

In addition to criticizing Haliburton’s trash talk, Hardaway also raised concerns about the young player’s defensive skills. He described Haliburton as a weak link on defense, saying, “You’re just a guy that’s going to come out and play.” Hardaway continued, “Credit where credit is due. He’s out there balling … But on defense, I’m not hiding on defense. They hide him on defense. You’re not sticking the best point guard” (Run It Back).

These comments have caught the attention of many, and it’s not entirely clear why Hardaway chose to focus on Haliburton. Some believe his words could serve as motivation for the young star, encouraging him to improve his game and live up to the high expectations surrounding him. Hardaway emphasized the importance of Haliburton proving himself, saying, “If you’re going to talk smack, you’ve got to go out there and do what you’re supposed to do against the best. Play against the best, defend the best” (Run It Back).

Despite his criticisms, Hardaway did acknowledge Haliburton’s talent. The young guard has earned recognition for his playmaking skills and offensive contributions, which helped him secure his All-Star spot.

