Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte’s ex shared his vile messages, but his girlfriend’s ‘vomit’ counter-attack just savaged the mother of his children

Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte’s latest email to his estranged wife, Kayla Rae Reid, has sparked a fresh and very public feud, with his current girlfriend, Molly Gillihan, jumping into the fray with some seriously harsh accusations. It’s clear that things are getting incredibly messy between the former Olympic swimmer, his ex, and his new partner, and it’s all playing out right on social media, according to New York Post.

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According to an alleged email shared by Reid on her Instagram story, Lochte, told her that his new partner, Molly Gillihan, is a “ten times better mother.” Wow, that’s a pretty brutal thing to say, especially to the mother of your own children. The message didn’t stop there, either. Lochte then urged Reid to “look at the offer I just sent to your lawyer and move on with your gold digging life.” Reid didn’t keep that message private; she promptly shared it to her Instagram story, calling it the “tip of the iceberg.”

She wrote above the email, “This is what I deal with every. single. day.” She elaborated, explaining that this particular message came after she had checked in on their two-year-old daughter, Georgia, who was suffering from strep throat. “This is the tip of the iceberg and I am exhausted,” Reid continued. “My heart goes out to anyone navigating a similar situation. Tired of being continuously disrespected behind closed doors. Literally 2/1000 messages.”

Saying that while your kid was sick makes it even worse

Gillihan wasn’t going to stay silent after Reid’s public post. She quickly responded with her own Instagram story, directly attacking Reid. Gillihan labeled Reid a “CHILD” and claimed that Reid had recently dropped off their two-year-old daughter, Georgia, “covered in throw up” before allegedly racing off to a “girls weekend in Miami.”

That’s a pretty shocking accusation, and it really escalates the personal nature of this dispute. Gillihan didn’t hold back, writing, “You’re a CHILD And I’m exhausted of YOUR false narrative. Your followers love it and crave it. Your lies are for them. Keep it up girl. They’re putty in your hands! Meanwhile, I’ll love on your kids and mine until my last breath.” It sounds like Gillihan is really digging in her heels and isn’t afraid to take on Reid directly.

Olympic Champion Ryan Lochte's estranged wife Kayla Reid and now girlfriend Molly Gillihan share dueling Instagram stories. https://t.co/toUojjvIro pic.twitter.com/CYWngeKsh0 — Swim Updates (@swimupdates) April 12, 2026

This isn’t the first time Reid and Gillihan have clashed, either. Reid previously suggested that Gillihan and Lochte were involved while he was still married. On her podcast, The Comeback Era, Reid made some pointed comments. “I’m so happy for him,” she said. “They’ve been happy for a very long time. Very long time. For many years. They go way back.” Those comments certainly imply a long-standing relationship that predates the divorce.

Lochte has pushed back hard against any claims of cheating, maintaining that his relationship with Gillihan only began after his marriage was already falling apart. He has insisted there was no overlap between his marriage to Reid and his new relationship. Lochte explained that he only reached out to Gillihan after divorce papers were served and he was already living on his own. Gillihan, a 37-year-old kindergarten teacher with three children of her own, also tried to set the record straight.

She posted screenshots of Instagram messages between her and Lochte to counter the narrative about their relationship timeline. Reid officially filed for divorce from Lochte in March 2025, according to court documents. The couple shares an eight-year-old son, Caiden, and a six-year-old daughter, Liv, in addition to their two-year-old daughter, Georgia. Since the news of their divorce, Reid has been quite vocal, criticizing Lochte’s parenting skills and hinting at a “betrayal.”

She even claimed that Lochte did drugs in front of their children. Lochte himself acknowledged on social media that he went to a “really dark place” after a car accident in 2023. He explained in September that he had completed a rehab program and was 54 days sober at the time, stating, “Substance abuse isn’t a solution, it’s a distraction that makes things worse.”

This back-and-forth has truly turned what started as a divorce update into a very public dispute about timelines, relationships, and accountability.

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