‘You’d be the late Jerry Jones’: Bill Clinton showed up unannounced at Cowboys HQ and immediately roasted the 83-year-old owner in front of reporters

Former President Bill Clinton made a surprise visit to the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters on draft day, catching team owner Jerry Jones completely off guard. Clinton, the 42nd U.S. president, showed up unannounced while Jones was in the middle of a press conference. The unexpected visit quickly turned into a moment of laughs, with Clinton wasting no time before roasting his old friend in front of reporters.

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Clinton’s arrival caused quite a stir in the room. A reporter was mid-question when Jones suddenly stepped off the stage to go shake hands with Clinton. After a brief pause, Jones composed himself and joined Clinton, and the attention in the room quickly shifted to the two Arkansas natives, reports AP News.

Clinton has been a Cowboys fan for years, with his support dating back to the 1990s when the team won three Super Bowls. A photo hanging on the wall of the media interview room shows Clinton welcoming the Cowboys to the White House after one of their championship wins, a clear sign of his long-standing connection to the team.

Bill Clinton’s friendship with Jerry Jones goes back decades and runs deeper than most people know

Jones, who was born in Los Angeles but has deep roots in Arkansas, shared a story about Clinton’s impressive knowledge of the 1964 Arkansas Razorback national championship team. Clinton, who was just a young fan at the time, had followed that team very closely and even listed every single player on the roster when he first met Jones.

It was a detail that clearly stuck with Jones over the years and said a lot about the kind of fan Clinton has always been. Clinton has been making headlines lately, and his recent actions caught on camera show he is rarely out of the public spotlight.

Bill Clinton crashes Cowboys’ pre-draft press conference — as Jerry Jones nearly falls off stage https://t.co/PIncQaADyR pic.twitter.com/OFl4X2s053 — New York Post (@nypost) April 22, 2026

The two friends exchanged some playful back-and-forth, with Clinton joking about Jones’s days as a college football player at the University of Arkansas. Jones played as a guard for the Razorbacks, and Clinton cracked a joke comparing his weight to that of legendary guard Wayne Harris, who was well known for his size and strength on the field. The joke landed well with everyone in the room, but the best was still to come.

Clinton’s parting joke ended up being the highlight of the entire exchange. Referring to the physical demands placed on a pulling guard in today’s much bigger and faster NFL, and nodding to Jones’s age of 83, Clinton delivered his punchline: “Yeah, you’d be the late Jerry Jones.” The room clearly found it hilarious, and it was a reminder that Clinton still knows exactly how to work a crowd and land a joke at just the right moment.

After the interaction wrapped up, the press conference continued without Jones for another 25 minutes. Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and scouting director Will McClay took over the stage to discuss the team’s draft plans and answer questions from reporters. Clinton’s visit was completely unplanned, but it was clear he was genuinely glad to be there.

Sharing a laugh with an old friend on one of the most important days of the Cowboys’ football calendar seemed like exactly the kind of moment both men enjoyed, and the reporters in the room got an unexpected story to tell alongside their draft coverage. Off the football field, Clinton has also been in the news for how his own party voted against him in a recent high-profile matter that drew significant attention.

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