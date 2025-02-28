Elon Musk’s Starlink Taking Billion Dollar Government Contract From Verizon

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently facing a heated debate over a possible change in its plans to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system. Right now, the FAA is working with Verizon on a $2 billion contract to upgrade the country’s outdated communication infrastructure.

Recommended Videos

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network has emerged as a potential alternative, sparking concerns about conflicts of interest. This is especially notable because Musk holds multiple roles as a high-profile business leader and an advisor to the White House, which could complicate the situation.

The Verizon contract, which was awarded in 2023, is a 15-year project aimed at improving the FAA’s communication system by using fiber optic cables. So far, around $200 million has already been spent on this effort. Representatives from Verizon have stated that they are not aware of any changes or cancellations to the contract. However, recent developments suggest that the FAA might be considering a major shift in its approach.

Wikimedia Commons

Starlink, which is part of Musk’s SpaceX company, is proposing to use its network of satellites to replace the current ground-based communication system. This would mean overhauling the existing system that handles text and voice communications for air traffic control. Musk has publicly criticized the Verizon system, claiming that it is faulty and could pose safety risks for air travelers. However, there is no publicly available evidence to support these claims. The FAA has acknowledged that the current system is outdated and in need of upgrades.

Related: New Yorkers Brace for Price Hikes as Trump’s Tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico Set to Strike Soon

The FAA has already started testing Starlink equipment at several locations. For example, a Starlink terminal has been installed in Atlantic City, and two more have been set up in non-critical areas in Alaska. L3 Harris, another contractor working with the FAA, is managing the acquisition and testing of this equipment. This suggests that SpaceX and the FAA are collaborating on this initiative, at least to some extent.

Adding to the ethical concerns is the fact that several SpaceX software developers were granted ethics waivers during the Trump administration. These waivers allowed them to work on projects that could potentially benefit SpaceX, bypassing standard rules designed to prevent conflicts of interest.

It’s not entirely clear what these developers are currently working on or whether they are still involved with the FAA. However, it has been reported that one of these developers met with FAA officials who are responsible for modernizing the telecommunications system.

The financial stakes in this situation are enormous. The contract in question is worth an estimated $2.4 billion, and there is a possibility that this money could shift from Verizon to Starlink. This has raised questions about whether the process is fair and transparent, with some worrying that favoritism or cronyism could play a role.

The situation is made even more complicated by Musk’s wide-ranging business interests, which often overlap with government agencies. His companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, have received billions of dollars in government funding in the form of contracts, loans, subsidies, and tax credits. These existing ties have led to concerns about potential bias in how contracts are awarded.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy