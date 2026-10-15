A mom allegedly killed her husband and 3-year-old son inside Great Wolf Lodge, then told responders ‘I was supposed to have my happy family’

Metallica Rose Harrison, a 27-year-old from Towanda, Pennsylvania, is facing two counts of criminal homicide following a horrific incident at the Great Wolf Lodge in Scotrun. Police discovered the bodies of her husband, Charles Harrison, and their 3-year-old son inside their hotel room.

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As reported by FOX News, the sequence of events began when Pocono Township police arrived at room 2030 after Harrison called dispatchers and asked for help because she wanted to die. When officers reached the room, they found Harrison standing in the doorway. She had bleeding cuts on her wrist and puncture wounds near her neck. She reportedly told the officers that she wanted to be with her husband and son.

Once inside the room, police found Charles Harrison suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest. Their 3-year-old son, identified in the criminal complaint only by his initials, had a single stab wound to his chest.

Medication bottles were also scattered throughout the room

Investigators located a large kitchen knife on the bathroom floor and a smaller knife on the bathroom sink. Both knives featured teal green handles, and resort staff confirmed that these were not items typically provided by the lodge. Several medication bottles were also found scattered throughout the room.

The mother who allegedly murdered her husband and 3-year-old son at Great Wolf Lodge drained the husband’s 401(k) to pay for the three-week trip, according to the New York Post.



Metallica Rose Harrison, 27, is accused of using her husband's retirement money to pay for the trip,… pic.twitter.com/kxNruZKqM4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 14, 2026

While being transported to St. Luke’s Hospital’s Monroe Campus in Stroudsburg, Harrison reportedly spoke to emergency responders about her vision for her life. “It wasn’t supposed to end like this. I was supposed to have my happy family. That’s what I envisioned since I was a child,” she allegedly said. She also claimed, “Every day, I work so hard. To be the best person, the best mother, the best wife,” before lamenting the outcome of the situation.

The family had reportedly been staying at the resort for quite some time. They had even extended their stay on October 5, with their final checkout originally scheduled for October 13. Surveillance video showed the family entering their room at 6:53 PM. Later that evening, the couple visited the arcade before heading back to their room at 11:22 PM.

Monroe County District Attorney Michael Mancuso described the criminal complaint as “disturbing reading” while noting that the investigation is still ongoing. He characterized the room as a “complex double homicide scene” and expressed gratitude to the local officers, state police forensic investigators, and the county coroner’s office for their work on the case.

Mancuso also reminded everyone that Harrison is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Great Wolf Lodge issued a statement expressing that they were “deeply saddened and heartbroken” by the events. A spokesperson for the resort confirmed they are cooperating fully with law enforcement as the investigation proceeds.

The resort emphasized that this was an isolated family incident and that police quickly determined there was no ongoing security concern for the rest of the guests. Authorities have echoed this sentiment, assuring the public that there is no threat to the community.

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