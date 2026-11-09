A Halloween gathering at Jamie Foxx’s property in Thousand Oaks, California, drew a large crowd on Saturday before law enforcement arrived. The annual event, called SKVLK Fest, was hosted by his 18-year-old daughter, Anelise. Hundreds of people attended the party at the actor’s home.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to the residence for a party call. The office also stated that a juvenile was arrested in connection with the response. Police sources later described additional details to TMZ about what took place on the grounds.

Those sources said a male guest suffered a stab wound to the neck. First responders treated the injury on the premises and described it as superficial. Law enforcement sources further reported that a male suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Social media posts and party rules follow the sheriff’s response

Video recorded at the scene showed several people seated in handcuffs on the property. Deputies directed the large group of remaining guests to leave the premises. Large crowds have forced officers to step in elsewhere too, such as police pepper-spraying a Knicks watch party. It was not clear from available information whether Foxx himself was at the home while the party was underway.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Foxx's annual Halloween party held at his sprawling Thousand Oaks mansion took a violent turn Saturday night when a stabbing took place … TMZ has learned.



🎥 BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/UTWooKA2Xa — TMZ (@TMZ) November 8, 2026

On Sunday, Foxx shared a series of Instagram Stories that appeared to capture moments from the event. One post highlighted performers Offset and DJ Stevie J. He wrote, “OFFSET x DJ STEVIE J. GOT SO MANY HITS! WHICH ONES TO PERFORM!?!?”

A separate Story featured rapper OhGeesy on stage. Foxx wrote, “@skvlkfest is on Fuego. TMZ published a photo of a sign posted at the party that listed specific house rules. Guests were told not to bring uninvited people, not to use household appliances, and not to bring any weapons, real or fake.

Drugs and alcohol were also prohibited. The sign further required costumes to be safe and fun and barred anyone from dressing as police, ICE officials, or other government agents.

A similar disruption occurred at the party the previous year. In 2025, Foxx addressed the crowd after someone in the audience threw an object toward rapper GloRilla while she was performing. He said, “Why would you throw something at the stage, man? Why? This is for free. Y’all don’t deserve this s—, bro.”

He told those present that he was “so disappointed” at having to remind guests not to throw items. Foxx added, “You throw some s— in my house, in my crib? It’s not cool, bro.”

Foxx purchased the 17,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style home in 2007 for $10.5 million. The property covers 40 private acres and contains 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It includes a library, formal living and dining rooms, a full gym, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, game rooms, and family rooms.

The master suite has two fireplaces, an atrium, dual private baths, a sitting room, a sauna, and a balcony. The grounds also hold two large guest houses, playing fields, north-south tennis courts, a cabana studio, and an Olympic-sized pool.

Foxx is the father of three children. He recently welcomed a baby with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp, 31. He also has daughter Corinne, 32, with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, and daughter Anelise, 18, with ex Kristin Grannis.

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