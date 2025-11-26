After stabbing his estranged wife to death, the convicted killer returned to the burial site and performed an act so shocking it left the courtroom stunned

Zarbab Ali, 28, has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the stabbing death of his estranged wife, Rachel Castillo, 25, in Simi Valley back in November 2022, according to the Ventura County Star. This verdict, handed down in Ventura County Superior Court on November 21, 2025, follows a horrific case that revealed details so shocking they left the courtroom absolutely stunned.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Ali confessed to investigators that he repeatedly stabbed the mother of their two children in the chest inside her apartment. After the initial murder, Ali wrapped her body in a blanket, attempted to clean up the blood, and then drove out to a remote section of the Antelope Valley to bury her in a shallow grave.

What came next is truly sickening. Ali returned to the burial site early the following morning. He confessed that he dug up Castillo’s body, raped the corpse, and then buried her once more. This will surely remind you of the distressing ex-wife murder story in the UK that we reported earlier.

He even flaunts his heinous crime and justifies it with twisted logic

In his recorded confession video, which was played for the jury, Ali claimed the sexual assault was necessary, saying, “Just to confirm that I am a monster, I raped her.” He continued this twisted logic by stating, “If I didn’t commit to being a monster, then she would have died for no reason.”

Ali also confirmed that he had been thinking about killing Castillo since they separated nine months before the murder. When discussing the actual moment of the crime, he was chillingly direct, stating in the video, “I found Rachel, she was alone and I killed her.” He added that “there was no reason” for the killing itself. The absolute cold-bloodedness sets this case apart from other murders driven by sheer thoughtless behavior.

It’s important to remember Rachel Castillo was more than just a victim in this terrible case. She was studying for a master’s degree in clinical psychology through Pepperdine University’s online program, with plans to become a marriage and family therapist.

The prosecutor, David Russell, commented on the trial’s outcome, “Our thoughts are with Rachel’s family, who have endured unimaginable pain since the day she was taken from them.” While nothing can ever truly bring Rachel back, Russell stressed that the conviction guarantees a measure of protection and justice.

Ali is currently scheduled to be sentenced on January 12. Given the severity of the first-degree murder conviction, the prosecutor’s indication that Ali will spend the rest of his life in prison seems assured.

