An Uber Eats driver came back hoping to get a woman’s number. Deputies say her boyfriend, a fitness model, ordered him to the ground and shot him

Fitness influencer Khuslen Khan has been arrested after investigators accused him of shooting and pistol-whipping an Uber Eats driver. According to an arrest affidavit, the driver had returned to a Miami-Dade apartment complex hoping to get Khan’s girlfriend’s phone number.

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Khan, whose legal name is Khuslen Saruultuya, is a 33-year-old fitness model. In a 2015 interview with Wire Magazine, he said he modeled, trained clients, and ran a business with a friend selling diet and workout plans.

The shooting happened early on October 12, as first reported by WSVN. Miami-Dade court records list charges of attempted felony murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in one case, plus nine drug-related charges in a separate case.

Deputies say the driver was on the ground when he was shot

According to the arrest report, the Uber Eats driver briefly spoke with the woman while delivering food. He returned about 50 minutes later hoping to see her again, and when he could not find her, he walked back to his vehicle. That is when Saruultuya allegedly arrived in a gray Corvette.

Investigators allege that Saruultuya pointed a handgun at the driver and ordered him to lie down. He then allegedly fired a shot that grazed the driver’s right buttock and struck the back of his head with the gun, leaving a two-inch wound.

The driver told deputies that Saruultuya then pointed the weapon at his head and said, “I am going to kill you.” The woman reportedly pleaded, “Babe, please stop!” The driver escaped and drove himself to South Miami Hospital for treatment. Drivers working for delivery and rideshare apps have faced gunfire on the job before, including a rideshare driver shot during argument in Atlanta.

Law&Crime reported that investigators traced a license plate provided by a witness to Saruultuya’s Corvette. The driver also identified him in a photo lineup. The shooting affidavit states that, after his arrest, Saruultuya told deputies the firearm used in the incident was inside his personal bag, which he believed was at his residence.

A separate drug affidavit says deputies saw suspected drugs during an initial sweep of the apartment and then obtained a search warrant. Investigators described finding a bedroom used to prepare and package narcotics, and they reported seizing $11,394.

Saruultuya’s attorney, Gennaro Cariglio Jr., filed a written not-guilty plea in the shooting case on October 13 and requested a jury trial. County custody records listed Saruultuya at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, with a no-bond hold on the attempted felony murder count.

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