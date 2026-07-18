DoorDashed Saw murder suspect pleads not guilty in chilling girlfriend dismemberment case

A North Dakota man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend before allegedly disposing of her remains during the middle of winter has pleaded not guilty to murder and related charges. Joshua Hite, 21, entered his plea during a July 15 court appearance in Fargo and is scheduled to appear in court again on September 3.

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The case has drawn attention because investigators say Hite’s alleged online searches and a DoorDash delivery may have helped piece together the timeline of the crime. Prosecutors believe those digital records, along with physical evidence collected from his apartment, played a key role in the investigation.

According to KFGO, Isadora Wengel, 25, was last seen on December 31, 2025, and was reported missing by her family about a week later. Authorities announced they suspected foul play on January 10, and Hite was arrested on February 10 on charges of murder and evidence tampering.

It’s hard to believe a DoorDash receipt became such a crucial clue

Investigators believe Hite used a saw purchased through DoorDash to dismember Wengel before disposing of her remains in a plastic storage tote. According to investigators, a review of Hite’s online activity showed searches for “home depot Sawzall,” “junk removal near me,” and “how to register for a legal alias” on January 4, the same day authorities believe the killing took place.

A dumpster at Hite’s apartment building reportedly contained a Home Depot receipt for a Milwaukee Sawzall reciprocating saw, along with clear plastic sheeting, extra-large trash bags, black duct tape, and a carbide saw blade. Police allege the items were delivered to Hite’s address through DoorDash on January 4. Investigators believe Wengel was killed sometime between January 3 and January 6, but her remains have never been recovered.

Digital records have become increasingly important in modern homicide investigations. Prosecutors recently leaned on similar evidence in another high-profile case involving former NFL player Darron Lee, where his alleged ChatGPT searches became central to challenging his version of events.

According to authorities, a saw blade recovered from Hite’s apartment tested positive for blood and bone fragments that matched Wengel’s DNA profile. Hite has told investigators that he and Wengel argued that morning because he wanted to end their relationship and claimed he later dropped her off at her home, according to WDAY.

In March, a judge ordered a mental competency evaluation to determine whether Hite is fit to stand trial. He has remained in custody since his February arrest on a $5 million cash-only bond, according to Valley News Live. The investigation will continue as prosecutors prepare for trial, with Hite’s next court appearance scheduled for September 3.

Cases like this often unfold very differently from one another. In another recent homicide investigation, police announced a $250,000 reward while searching for a suspect accused of killing his pregnant ex and two other people.

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