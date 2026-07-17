Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has filed a lawsuit against a South Carolina man accused of using its chatbot, Grok, to generate child sexual abuse material. The civil complaint, filed on July 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, names 67-year-old Terry Wayne Harwood of Gray Court, South Carolina, as the defendant.

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The lawsuit alleges Harwood created at least two xAI accounts under false identities in December 2025 and spent the following weeks attempting to exploit Grok’s image-generation features. The company claims he repeatedly uploaded ordinary photos of adults and minors and tried to transform them into sexually explicit images without the knowledge or consent of those pictured.

Court filings further allege that when Grok’s built-in safeguards blocked several of his prompts, Harwood modified his requests in an apparent attempt to bypass the chatbot’s safety systems. According to the Hill, xAI argues the actions were part of a deliberate effort to misuse its technology for criminal purposes, causing serious and lasting harm to victims. The allegations come after European regulators launched an investigation into Grok in January over claims that it generated sexualized AI images involving women and children.

This is probably the last thing xAI wanted someone doing with Grok

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Harwood’s arrest on March 9 during an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force operation. He was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Investigators said he possessed and distributed files containing child sexual abuse material.

The lawsuit states that xAI’s own detection systems identified Harwood’s accounts and that the company’s reporting contributed to his arrest. It also says xAI is cooperating with the ongoing criminal case. Through the civil lawsuit, the company is asking the court to rule that Harwood violated its Terms of Service, enforce the agreement’s indemnification clause, permanently ban him from creating new xAI accounts or using Grok, and award damages and attorneys’ fees.

The case comes as xAI continues to face scrutiny over allegations that Grok has been misused to create abusive content. In March, three teenagers from Tennessee sued the company, alleging their photos were used to generate child sexual abuse material through the chatbot. Elon Musk said in January he was unaware of any instance in which Grok produced nude images of minors and maintained that the tool does not generate illegal material regardless of user prompts.

Since then, xAI has limited Grok’s image and video generation and editing features to paid X Premium+ and SuperGrok subscribers. The complaint says the company has suspended more than 52,200 accounts and submitted over 73,600 reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children this year, efforts that have resulted in at least 244 arrests. The civil case is ongoing while Harwood also faces separate criminal prosecution.

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