Twitch’s new parental controls let parents shut down a teen’s stream, block their DMs, and get a weekly report on what they watched

Twitch is giving parents more control over how teenagers use the platform with a new set of optional Parental Controls. The update allows parents and guardians to manage key features on teen accounts, including the ability to stop them from streaming or sending private messages. The tools are available for users between the ages of 13 and 17, building on Twitch’s existing safety features like Content Classification Labels and default messaging restrictions.

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According to Twitch, the new controls are designed to help families shape a safer experience without changing how every teen account works by default. Parents who choose to use the feature can adjust settings whenever they want. Twitch says the goal is to encourage parents and teens to explore the platform together while helping younger users develop responsible online habits.

The update also hints at Twitch’s long-term safety plans. While these controls remain optional for now, the company confirmed it intends to expand the feature over time. That makes this more than a simple settings update. It signals Twitch’s continued focus on creating age-appropriate experiences across the platform.

To activate Parental Controls, a parent or guardian must create a separate Twitch account and link it to their teenager’s account. Once connected, they gain access to a dashboard through the Family Center section in Account Settings. Every setting can be switched on or off at any time. There is no limit on how often changes can be made.

Today, we’re launching Parental Controls as an optional tool that allows parents and guardians to manage the Twitch experience of their teens ages 13-17 with key settings:



📺 Manage visibility of certain content via CCLs

🎥 Prevent from going live

📬 Disable DMs (Whispers)

⏱️… pic.twitter.com/nraVrP2vVl — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) July 21, 2026

The dashboard gives parents the option to stop a teen from going live. It can also disable Whispers, which prevents the teen from sending or receiving direct messages. Another feature allows parents to set flexible daily screen time limits that apply across every device the teen uses.

Parents can also decide what type of content their teen can discover through Twitch’s Content Classification Labels, which identify streams that may not be suitable for younger viewers. No matter which settings are enabled, guardians receive a weekly email showing which channels their teen watched and how many hours they spent on the platform.

Twitch explained that any connection between a parent’s account and a teen’s account ends automatically once the user turns 18. At that point, all restrictions are removed without requiring any extra steps. Parents can also continue updating settings whenever needed before that happens.

Alongside the new controls, Twitch highlighted its existing Guide for Parents and Educators as another resource for families. The company said these Parental Controls work alongside Content Classification Labels and existing messaging protections. The update comes at a time when concerns about teens’ online habits continue to grow, with one recent study finding that many teenagers are turning to ChatGPT when they’re sad or scared instead of confiding in someone they know.

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