Goth influencer Miss Tattoo and her boyfriend were found shot dead, and police suspect a debt tied to drug trafficking

The deaths of Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli, better known as Miss Tattoo, and her boyfriend have left their local community searching for answers. The couple was found shot dead on a rural roadside in northeast Brazil. Police are now investigating whether the killings could be connected to an alleged debt linked to drug trafficking.

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According to Dexerto, Marcelli, 30, and Vinícius Souza de Carvalho, 28, were discovered by a farm worker in the Vera Cruz district of Porto Seguro, Bahia, on July 18. Both had suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Investigators believe they were killed the previous day before their bodies were found.

Police suspect the couple may have been held captive before they were shot. Forensic teams recovered seven spent bullet casings at the scene. Marcelli’s phone was seized for analysis while Carvalho’s phone was missing. Officers told Brazilian newspaper G1 they are investigating whether the deaths were tied to an alleged debt involving drug trafficking or narcotics sales connected to a criminal organization in the region, The Sun reported. No official motive has been confirmed, and no arrests have been announced.

The answers everyone wants are still missing as police investigate

Authorities are continuing to examine the evidence as they work to determine exactly what happened. While investigators are exploring the possible debt angle, they have not ruled out other lines of inquiry. The case remains under active investigation.

Brazilian goth influencer Ulissias Marcelli, popularly known as Miss Tattoo, and her boyfriend was shot dead



Their bodies were found on the streets of Brazil and the authorities are trying to investigate or maybe do an autopsy to see the reason of them being shot pic.twitter.com/3KDnFBHUKZ — Smiley's Blog (@ChibuoyiSmiley) July 24, 2026

Marcelli had nearly 20,000 Instagram followers where she shared her goth lifestyle, tattoos, motorcycles, and performances as a fire artist. She also described herself as a four-time Miss Tattoo winner. She was a well-known figure in Porto Seguro’s alternative music scene and had recently been announced as a presenter for the Rock Gaya Festival scheduled for July 25.

Festival organizers paid tribute to her after her death, writing, “Today, with profound sadness, we say goodbye to her presence among us.”

Marcelli leaves behind a 13-year-old son. Her mother also shared a heartfelt tribute and described the family’s loss as devastating: “Go in peace, my loves. You leave an immortal legacy. We will miss you dearly – this is such a heartbreaking loss.”

Marcelli and Carvalho both lived locally and worked in events catering. Their deaths have also drawn attention because they follow a series of recent killings involving influencers in the region that investigators suspect are linked to organized crime. The investigation is still ongoing.

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