Are you a fan of Dragon Ball Z but tired of watching all the filler episodes? With a whopping 191 episodes, it can be challenging to differentiate between canon and filler content. However, to help with this task, we have created a valuable guide to skip the filler episodes to help you save time on your anime list and enjoy the show as close to the manga as possible.

All Dragon Ball Z Filler Episodes

Here are all Dragon Ball Z filler episodes to skip:

Episodes 9 and 10 These filler episodes focus on Gohan getting into trouble, with some sad moments involving a robot and an injured dinosaur. Although, after that description, you may want to watch them anyway.

Episodes 12-16 These filler episodes involve Saiyans, like when Piccolo fights himself or Snake Princess comes onto Goku. They are entertaining but don’t add anything to future episodes involving the Saiyans and Earthlings.

Episodes 39-43 These filler episodes fill the void before the Namek Saga arc starts. In them, we see the crew at Fake Namek, where they meet aliens who attempt to steal their ship. These episodes aren’t part of the Namek Saga and aren’t necessary to watch.

Episodes 100 and 102 At this point, the show caught up to the manga, which meant it needed to draw out the episodes more than necessary. In the manga, we see Goku go Super Saiyan instantly, but it was drawn out to an almost comical amount of time in the anime.

Episodes 108-117 and 124-125 These filler episodes were used to fill the space between the Namek Saga’s end and the Android Saga’s start. In it, we see Garlic Jr. hit the Lookout and try to take over the world. Garlic Jr. is not a memorable villain, which makes these filler episodes easy to skip.

Episodes 170-171 and 174 These filler episodes mark the return of General Tao, the impact of Cell’s invasion, and Gohan’s flashback episodes. These episodes set up the Cell Games, making them one of the only ones on this list worth watching.

Episodes 195-199 and 202-203 These filler episodes serve as a transition period called the Peaceful World Saga, which starts at the end of the Buu Saga for the characters in Dragon Ball Z. For instance, Gohan meets Videl, and Goku enters a galactic tournament where he meets Pikkon.

Episodes 274 and 288 The last two filler episodes of Dragon Ball Z deal with Goku and Vegeta during the Buu Saga arc. In addition, it deals with a one-off story regarding Majin Buu. These episodes do not add anything to the end of the series unless you are just sad to see it end.



You are ready to continue the series by moving on to the Dragon Ball Super anime!

- This article was updated on June 16th, 2023