Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Collage style image depicting Eren Yaeger and the other scouts from Attack on Titan and the protagonist from Yaiba
Category:
Anime
Entertainment
Manga

Attack on Titan Studio Announces Remake of Classic Anime

Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 08:36 am

Wit studio, the animation production studio behind the acclaimed anime adaptations of Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Vinland Saga have recently begun tackling a record number of exciting projects, including a ground-up reboot of One Piece.

Recommended Videos

There latest anime announcement brings another classic series to the spotlight that dates back to the late 80s.

Debuting with a flashy trailer, Wit Studio has officially announced that they’ll be handling a remake of the classic series Yaiba, based on the original manga series created by Gosho Aoyama that originally ran from 1988 to 1993. In addition to dropping a gorgeous PV, the studio also revealed the series’ key visual, as well as the anime’s staff and voice cast.

Yaiba’s Cast & Staff

Yaiba-2024-official-visual

The Yaiba remake boasts an impressive staff lineup, including Takahiro Hasui (Mob Psycho III) who will be directing the series, alongside Toko Machida (Kemono Michi: Rise Up), who will be handling series composition; Yoshimichi Kameda (Mob Psycho 100), who will be working on character designs and chief animation direction; and music composition being handled by Yoshiaki Dewa (Hell’s Paradise) and Yutaka Yamada (Vinland Saga).

The upcoming anime adaptation will also feature what’s shaping up to be a strong voice cast, with Sayaka Mine being voiced by Manaka Iwami (who also voices Akane in Oshi no Ko); Takeshi Onimaru being voiced by the legendary Yoshimasa Hosoya (who voices Reiner in Attack on Titan); and Yaiba Kurogane, the protagonist, who will be voiced by Minami Takayama (best known for her role as Conan Edogawa in Case Closed).

While there’s no official release date at this time, the trailer looks gorgeous and shows off every bit of visual flair that Wit Studio is known for. On the anime’s official website, they describe Yaiba as:

The protagonist, Yaiba (Kurogane Yaiba), is a wild samurai boy who trains in the jungle with his father, Kenjuro! By chance, Yaiba returns to Japan, where he meets his rival Takeshi Onimaru, who has the same samurai spirit as Yaiba, in a new training ground.

Yaiba is living a life of serious competition, but when Onimaru obtains the “Legendary Demon Sword”, he is on a journey full of spectacle and great adventure…!

Source: Yaiba Official X Account, Yaiba Official Website

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.