Attack on Titan Studio Announces Remake of Classic Anime

Wit studio, the animation production studio behind the acclaimed anime adaptations of Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Vinland Saga have recently begun tackling a record number of exciting projects, including a ground-up reboot of One Piece.

There latest anime announcement brings another classic series to the spotlight that dates back to the late 80s.

Debuting with a flashy trailer, Wit Studio has officially announced that they’ll be handling a remake of the classic series Yaiba, based on the original manga series created by Gosho Aoyama that originally ran from 1988 to 1993. In addition to dropping a gorgeous PV, the studio also revealed the series’ key visual, as well as the anime’s staff and voice cast.

Yaiba’s Cast & Staff

The Yaiba remake boasts an impressive staff lineup, including Takahiro Hasui (Mob Psycho III) who will be directing the series, alongside Toko Machida (Kemono Michi: Rise Up), who will be handling series composition; Yoshimichi Kameda (Mob Psycho 100), who will be working on character designs and chief animation direction; and music composition being handled by Yoshiaki Dewa (Hell’s Paradise) and Yutaka Yamada (Vinland Saga).

The upcoming anime adaptation will also feature what’s shaping up to be a strong voice cast, with Sayaka Mine being voiced by Manaka Iwami (who also voices Akane in Oshi no Ko); Takeshi Onimaru being voiced by the legendary Yoshimasa Hosoya (who voices Reiner in Attack on Titan); and Yaiba Kurogane, the protagonist, who will be voiced by Minami Takayama (best known for her role as Conan Edogawa in Case Closed).

While there’s no official release date at this time, the trailer looks gorgeous and shows off every bit of visual flair that Wit Studio is known for. On the anime’s official website, they describe Yaiba as:

The protagonist, Yaiba (Kurogane Yaiba), is a wild samurai boy who trains in the jungle with his father, Kenjuro! By chance, Yaiba returns to Japan, where he meets his rival Takeshi Onimaru, who has the same samurai spirit as Yaiba, in a new training ground.



Yaiba is living a life of serious competition, but when Onimaru obtains the “Legendary Demon Sword”, he is on a journey full of spectacle and great adventure…!

